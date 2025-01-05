Preston North End have joined Swansea City in the race for Wycombe Wanderers defender Joe Low's signature.

That is the latest from journalist, Alan Nixon, who claims that it would be an ambitious deal for the Lilywhites, but one they are certainly trying to push for.

Nixon suggests that Low could be sold for around £750,000 by his current club, who will obviously be keen to hold a firm stance on their key players during their push for promotion in League One.

Swansea have already made a bid for Low's services, with Football League World exclusively revealing a few days ago that their initial offer was turned down by the Chairboys hierarchy.

That was confirmed days later by Swansea boss, Luke Williams, who stated in an interview: "I don't know exactly where we are in terms of bids being rejected - I need to catch up with the chairman. But he is certainly a player that we like."

As for Wycombe, Nixon claims that they are preparing to cash in on Low for the right price, and have identified Charlton's Lloyd Jones as a potential replacement, which leaves the door wide open for either PNE or Swansea to land a deal.

Preston North End join Joe Low transfer battle amid eye-catching Wycombe Wanderers form

Wales international defender Low progressed through the academy at Bristol City, but never truly broke into the first team, and was sent out on loan to develop his game.

His six-month loan spell with Walsall was evidently enough for Wycombe Wanderers to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer of 2023.

Wycombe's 2023/24 campaign was very inconsistent as they finished 10 points outside the play-offs, but Low was one of their more promising performers and was often favoured by Matt Bloomfield to play at centre-back.

This season, however, things have taken a turn for the better, as Wycombe currently sit second in League One on an incredible 51 points after 24 games, and have shocked most in the third tier of English football.

Low has continued to play a crucial role for the Chairboys, having started all 24 of their League One games so far, contributing to a total of eight clean sheets in that spell.

The defender has even chipped in with four goals this season in the third tier, which highlights his dominance in both boxes. It is no wonder that Championship clubs are keeping an eye on him right now.

Preston North End could do with defensive reinforcements - even after Lewis Gibson addition

There is no harm done in signing another talented centre-back this winter for Preston North End, even after a deal was done for Plymouth Argyle's Lewis Gibson this past week.

The Lilywhites currently sit seven points above the drop zone and 10 points away from the play-offs, so the first objective is to secure safety and then see how high up the table they can finish.

Preston North End's last five Championship results Opposition Result Oxford United (H) 1-1 D West Brom (A) 3-1 L Sheffield Wednesday (H) 3-1 W Hull City (H) 1-0 W QPR (A) 2-1 L

In their 26 Championship games, they have conceded 34 goals, which is far from dreadful, but there is evidently room for improvement at the back.

Gibson is a start for the left-hand side of the back three, but Low would also be a superb signing for Preston if they can get a deal done, although you would have to question the future of Liam Lindsay, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Lilywhites must think carefully before coughing up the supposed fee of around £750,000 that Wycombe will be asking for though, as other areas of the pitch will need to be looked at as well, such as the wing-back areas.