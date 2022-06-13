Preston North End set sights on 25-year-old Villareal defender

Preston North End are interested in former Norwich City and current Villareal defender Xavi Quintilla, as per reports.

According to LancsLive, the Lilywhites have identified the Spanish defender as their primary target, with the left-wing-back position seen as a priority at Deepdale this summer.

The player is reportedly keen on the move, too, although LancsLive suggest that there may be complications owing to visa regulations.

Currently on the books permanently at Villareal, Quintilla has previously spent time in England when on loan at Norwich City during the 2020/21 season.

That campaign saw the defender make just 11 Championship appearances for the Canaries, with injuries and illness hampering his season.

For the 2021/22 campaign, the season just gone, the 25-year-old remained in his homeland, but was once again sent out on loan, this time to Leganes.

Playing their football in Spain’s second-tier, Leganes finished the campaign in 12th place, but Quintilla would only made 18 appearances for the club in all competitions due to a mixture of being out of favour and injury.

The 25-year-old has just one year remaining on his Villareal contract, meaning that a reasonable deal could likely be struck with the Spanish side for his services.

The Verdict

Although the position may be a priority for Preston North End, I’d be interested to hear what the club have seen in Xavi Quintilla to suggest he is the answer to their problems.

The fact that he only managed 18 appearances for a side mid-table in the Spanish second tier would be a concern for me if I was about to spend money on the defender.

Of course, we do not know his circumstances, but is a player that struggles for a place in a Spanish second-tier side good enough for Preston when they are looking to kick on and move up the table?

The player’s injury record would be a concern, too. After missing lengthy spells at Norwich on loan through injury, there were also times last campaign that he was absent from the Leganes squad.

Obviously it would depend on the fee, but Preston may be best served spending their money elsewhere this summer.