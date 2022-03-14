Preston North End set for transfer talks with Premier League manager

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has revealed that he plans to speak with Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers soon regarding the future of on-loan goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

The Dane has been a revelation for the Lilywhites ever since he arrived in the second half of the 2020-21 season to replace the injured Declan Rudd in-between the sticks at Deepdale.

His performances saw North End secure another loan stint for the 24-year-old, but this time it was a season-long loan arrangement that was agreed with the former Premier League champions.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Preston North End players born in?

1 of 20 1) Declan Rudd Diss High Wycombe Nuneaton London

Iversen has put in some spell-binding performances for the Lancashire club this season, with his save against Bournemouth from a Nat Phillips header last weekend before PNE went up the other end and fired in a winner getting particular spotlight.

▶️ 𝙊𝙣 𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙚𝙖𝙩 🔥 An incredible save from Daniel Iversen just moments before our winner at the other end! 🤩 Extended highlights will be available on iFollow PNE soon. #pnefc pic.twitter.com/npeIvwkjPx — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) March 6, 2022

And with LancsLive of the belief that Iversen would prefer a permanent move away from the King Power Stadium in the summer should he have his path to first-team football blocked once again, Lowe is hopeful of positive discussions with Rodgers when the time comes.

“We definitely have to plan for the future without them until told otherwise, because they aren’t our players,” Lowe said of all three of his Premier League loanees – including Sepp van den Berg and Cameron Archer.

“I will speak to Brendan Rodgers about Daniel eventually – I know he is a busy man with other things on his mind, not worrying about me and Daniel Iversen.”

The Verdict

It would be a major coup if North End were to secure a permanent move for Iversen – but you get the feeling that it is unlikely.

Kasper Schmeichel is 35 years old now, having been Leicester’s first-choice stopper for a number of years, but you have to wonder how long he’s got left at the top level.

If he hasn’t got long left then it’s between Iversen and Danny Ward right now and with the latter being a Wales international and getting the odd chance this season, you’d have to assume he’d ahead of Iversen in the pecking order.

Iversen though is on a contract at Leicester until 2025 and it would likely prove expensive to try and get him to Deepdale on a permanent basis – with Chris Kirchner’s takeover of the club apparently not far from happening though it could be a statement of intent if the cash was splashed.