Highlights Ryan Lowe criticizes the decision not to award a penalty, saying his team should have had one before conceding an own goal.

Despite a strong performance and taking the lead, Preston failed to defend an important corner, costing them three points.

The lack of a penalty and their current winless streak have put Preston in a difficult position in the promotion race.

Ryan Lowe has vented his frustration at a major flashpoint of Preston North End’s draw with Southampton on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites had come from 1-0 down to take a 2-1 lead, with quickfire goals from Milutin Osmajić and Brad Potts in the start of the second half giving the hosts the lead.

Kyle Walker-Peters had put Southampton 1-0 ahead in the first 45, but it was a Ched Evans own goal in stoppage time of the second half that sealed a point for Russell Martin’s side.

Preston were denied a penalty with the score still 2-1 in favour of Lowe’s team, but replays showed Shea Charles deflected the ball from going into the back of the net with his arm, meaning the Lancashire club had every reason to feel hard done by the

decision.

This comes just days after Preston suffered from a similar incident against Millwall, which earned the club an apology from the referees after the game.

What has Ryan Lowe said about the handball incident against Southampton?

Speaking to iFollow, Lowe has criticised the decision not to award his side what he feels was a stonewall penalty.

The Preston boss praised his player’s performance, but admitted that he has no interest in receiving another apology from the referees.

“The lads are a little bit disappointed in the dressing room, I’ve had to pick them up and tell them how good they were,” said Lowe, via Deepdale Digest.

“It’s gut-wrenching when you come from a goal behind to get in a winning position at 2-1 but, again, we should have had a penalty beforehand.”

“When you look at it back, people will say it’s the defender’s leg and it’s hit his arm, it’s hit the keeper’s leg, the keeper has saved it with his feet, and then it’s hit the defender’s arm, it’s going in the goal.

“If it’s either side of the goal and it’s not going to go in the goal, or it’s just outside or in the six-yard box or penalty area, I get it – but not if it’s going in the back of the net.

“I’m just a little bit sick of getting an apology last week for a penalty that should have been and then I’m probably going to get another one, but it means nothing.”

Preston are fourth in the Championship table following the 2-2 draw with promotion rivals Southampton.

Lowe’s side returns to action on Saturday with a trip to the MKM Stadium to face Hull City.

Were Preston North End unlucky not to beat Southampton?

Given the game’s result was decided by a stoppage time own goal from a corner, Preston will feel very hard done by the circumstances surrounding this result.

A 2-1 win over the Saints would have been the result this team really needed after a poor run of form in recent weeks.

While the decision to not award the team a penalty is unfortunate, all they had to do was defend one last corner to hold onto all three points and they failed to do so.

Preston are now six without a win, which has really put them on the backfoot in the promotion race.