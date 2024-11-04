Ryan Lowe has revealed that he went to watch Plymouth Argyle after his dismissal because Wayne Rooney was doing well at the time.

Speaking to the Telegraph, he also went on to speak about what his future could hold, with the 46-year-old open to a move abroad if the right opportunity comes up.

Lowe left Deepdale after the opening game of this season against Sheffield United, with the Lilywhites losing 2-0 that night, courtesy of goals from Oli Arblaster and Gustavo Hamer.

Just a few days later, it was revealed that he had left the club by mutual consent, with the 46-year-old deciding that his time in Lancashire was up.

It hadn't been the easiest period for North End during the latter stages of his time at Deepdale, with his team losing their last five league games of the 2023/24 campaign.

After that, he had to pick his players up during the pre-season period and that wasn't going to be an easy task, especially with the club facing a very difficult fixture to start the current season.

Even now, Preston are struggling at the bottom end of the division under Paul Heckingbottom, and they will be hoping to get themselves back on track and into a safer position.

Championship Table (19th-22nd) (As of November 4th, 2024) P GD Pts 19 Oxford United 13 -1 14 20 Preston North End 13 -6 14 21 Luton Town 13 -6 12 22 Plymouth Argyle 13 -12 12

Ryan Lowe on reason for Plymouth Argyle appearance

In terms of Lowe, he went to see his former team Plymouth in action away at Burnley at the start of October.

Before that game, the Pilgrims had won two, drawn two and lost three of their games, not a bad record for a team that had been tipped to go down.

Lowe has revealed that he went to that game because the Devon outfit were doing well, telling the Telegraph: "It’s very difficult. You are never going to see me in the stands when a manager is under pressure.

"The reason I went to watch Plymouth was because Wayne [Rooney] had won a couple of games.

"I never want to be that person. It happened to me at Preston and you feel it."

What could be next for Ryan Lowe after Preston North End departure

Lowe is keen to get himself back into management and has revealed that he's ready to take on a new job.

The 46-year-old is open to moving countries, but his main aim is to get back to the Championship.

"With this little bit of a break, it’ll make me a better manager wherever I go next," he continued.

"I want to get back into the Championship but unfortunately someone has to lose their job for me to do that. But if that happens and a club wants an established Championship manager who overachieves budgets then I will be right in front of them.

"I will also look at different leagues. I would go to Spain, Holland, Germany, Scotland.

"But my ambition is to get a team in the play-offs in the Championship and get promoted."

Ryan Lowe would have benefitted from his break after Preston North End spell

Lowe has had a period of time out of the game now.

Whilst being a pundit on Sky Sports and watching games live, his appetite to get into the game again has probably grown considerably.

He was at Preston for a fairly long spell, considering how long the average manager lasts nowadays, so his break was probably much needed.

In hindsight, it may have been better for all parties at Deepdale if he had left at the end of last season.

However, what's happened has happened and the important thing for Lowe is the fact he has had a break. Now he can try and get himself back into management.