Preston North End have parted ways with manager Ryan Lowe in the wake of Friday evening's 2-0 opening day defeat at home to Sheffield United.

The bombshell news was first reported by George Hodgson of the Lancashire Post prior to the club's official announcement, which has confirmed of Lowe's departure by "mutual consent".

Lowe guided Preston to a 10th-placed finish in the previous season but had been an unpopular figure among supporters for quite some time, with concerns voiced over his playing style in particular.

Preston will now be led by Mike Marsh, Peter Murphy and Ched Evans for their two upcoming affairs this week.

