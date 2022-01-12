Preston North End ruled out of transfer race for 29-year-old Sunderland man

It looks like Tom Flanagan will not be heading to Preston this month, with LancsLive reporting that there is no interest from the Lilywhites in the player.

The 29-year-old has been a regular in the Sunderland team so far this season and has looked fairly solid at the back when getting on the pitch. With 23 league games under his belt so far, he has formed part of a defence that has helped take Sunderland into the automatic promotion spots.

The club had been linked with his services via Football Insider in the past but with the team now under new leadership with the addition of Ryan Lowe as manager, it looks as though there is no interest in a deal being done for him this month.

Quiz: Did Preston North End do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Sold a player to a Premier League club Yes No

Preston will certainly be thinking about adding some new players this month, especially with Ryan Lowe eager to bring in some players that can play to his style and his philosophy. Flanagan though doesn’t appear to be one of them.

The Sunderland man has been at the Stadium of Light since 2018 and has racked up over 100 appearances for the Black Cats during his time there. Rather than head elsewhere – and have a crack at the Championship with PNE – it now looks like he is set to spend the rest of the season helping his current team finally try and achieve a promotion back into the second tier. If he can do that, then it would be a great achievement for all involved at the club.

The Verdict

Tom Flanagan wouldn’t be a bad signing for Preston by any means and he could certainly provide solid cover if needed, especially when Sepp van den Berg inevitably rejoins Liverpool.

Right now, the club have plenty of centre-backs though and there would be questions over whether or not he would even get in the starting eleven. As a squad player he could be a good option but if he wants regular football, then staying at Sunderland might be the best case scenario for him anyway.

Considering that he is also entering his thirties, there is also not a lot of resale value in signing the player. Add in the fact that he doesn’t have a lot of experience in the second tier and there is an element of a gamble in PNE signing him.

That won’t be happening though, so Flanagan can instead focus on his current task of getting Sunderland promoted, whilst Preston will look elsewhere for new recruits this transfer window.