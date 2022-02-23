Preston North End respond as takeover talk builds

Preston have confirmed that there has been plenty of interest in the club, although they wouldn’t be drawn on whether a deal is close.

It’s no secret that there are parties keen on doing a deal for North End, with reports emerging today claiming that US businessman Chris Kirchner is ‘closing in’ on an agreement for the Championship outfit.

And, whilst the club didn’t deny that, they did issue a response via the official site that stated there is more than just Kirchner keen.

“In response to today’s rumours with regards to ownership of the club, we can confirm that since Mr Hemmings’ untimely death we have had a number of expressions of interest in the club, including in recent weeks.

“Unless or until there is anything more definitive to say, we will not make any further comment.”

Kirchner is a name that fans of Preston may have come across before, as he was keen on buying Derby County but he was unable to agree terms with the Championship strugglers.

The verdict

In truth, this is a pretty vague statement from Preston, but it’s what you would expect as they aren’t going to add to the rumours.

Instead, they will just want to wait until something is sorted, because we’ve seen with other clubs just how complicated these things are, so it could still be a lengthy process.

This update does show that there is a lot of genuine interest in the club though, so Preston fans will be excited at what the future could hold.

