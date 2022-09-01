Preston North End reportedly make surprise transfer approach for 11-goal international

Preston North End are thought to have made an offer to French Ligue 1 outfit Lorient for Mali international striker Ibrahima Kone, Ouest-France have reported.

With the report claiming that Lorient are set to sign fellow forward Sirine Doucoure from Chateauroux, it could allow Kone to depart the club before the transfer deadline, despite only arriving from Sarpsborg in Norway in January.

Kone netted 11 times in 28 appearances in the Eliteserien before securing a move earlier in the year to France, and then netted five times in 16 outings in the top tier of French football in 2021-22.

The 23-year-old has only been on the bench for Lorient so far this season though, appearing four times as a substitute and scoring once against Toulouse.

Whilst it appeared that North End were set to have a very quiet deadline day with no outgoings or incomings, potential interest in Kone may have thrown a spanner in the works, with PNE boss Ryan Lowe stating earlier in the day: “If something materialised where I could not say no and it’d help the group, then I’d look at it, but other than that I am quite relaxed and our focus is now turning to January.”

Kone has been capped 14 times by the Mali national side, scoring 11 times including in the African Cup of Nations earlier in the year.

The Verdict

It would certainly be the mother of all turn-arounds if North End were able to secure a deal for Kone.

He is an established international for Mali and has played top tier football in France this year, so it would be a rather ambitious deal to pursue.

And it was even suggested by Ryan Lowe that if Cameron Archer was not to be available, which he doesn’t appear to be, then that would be North End done for the window.

Whilst PNE fans would probably love for him to arrive at Deepdale despite not knowing much about him, it is likely that Kone is not signing for the club.