Preston North End receive £7.5m offer for 16-goal striker amid Middlesbrough speculation

Reports from Denmark are claiming that Preston North End have been offered £7.5 million for forward Emil Riis Jakobsen.

According to Danish outlet BT, the unnamed club have made an offer for the striker ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

It was originally reported earlier this month that Riis was a target for Middlesbrough after a breakthrough season for the forward last campaign.

Boro have been in search of an addition to Chris Wilder’s attacking options despite having already signed Rodrigo Muniz, Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe this window.

A valuation of £10 million was placed on the 24-year old, and it is not expected that the Lilywhites will budge on that figure before the window closes.

However, that resolve is now seemingly being tested by this unnamed club with the transfer window set to close later this week.

Riis has been dropped to the bench for recent games, likely as a result of speculation surrounding his future at Deepdale.

The Dane scored 16 league goals in 44 appearances last season to help Ryan Lowe’s side earn a 13th place finish in the Championship.

Preston have had a solid start to the new campaign, remaining unbeaten following the first six games, but with only one win and one goal to their name.

The Verdict

Riis Jakobsen could be a very solid addition at Boro, who need a consistent goal scorer to reach that next level under Chris Wilder.

However, a fee of £7.5 million may not be enough to convince PNE that a sale is worthwhile, especially at this stage of the window.

The forward does need to re-find his best form, but the speculation around his future has likely clouded his poor start to the campaign.

It has been a strange start to the season for Preston, who just need a bit more composure in front of goal to really start firing on all cylinders.