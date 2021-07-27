Preston will be hoping for a positive season under Frankie McAvoy as they look to build on his excellent first few months in the job.

However, they know it will be tough in the Championship with many rivals in the league having more resources than North End.

Whilst the countdown to the new campaign is beginning, we’ve put a quiz together for Preston fans. Football fans always seem to think certain players have a great record against their team, but how have these players done against the Lilywhites?

Check our quiz and simply state whether each individual has ever scored against Preston! Good luck,

Preston North End quiz: Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Lilywhites?

1 of 25 Peter Crouch Yes No