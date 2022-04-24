Championship outfit Preston North End will be focusing on next season now with no chance of promotion or relegation this term.

Following a promising second half to the season under Ryan Lowe, all eyes will be on the summer as he looks to make changes, with some of those currently plying their trade at Deepdale potentially being pushed aside before the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Focusing less on the players and more on the stadium though, we’re testing your knowledge on the latter as we ask you whether Deepdale has a bigger or smaller capacity than the following 20 stadiums from the top three tiers of English football.

How many of the 20 questions do you think you can get right though? Give it a go and see how well you do!

Preston North End quiz: Does Deepdale have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 The Select Car Leasing Stadium? (Reading) Bigger Smaller