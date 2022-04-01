Preston North End provide significant takeover update

Preston have confirmed that they are ‘not engaged with any party’ over a deal to sell the football club.

📝 Club Update: Takeover Speculation There has recently been public speculation with regard to the future ownership of Preston North End Football Club and we can now provide the following update. ➡️ https://t.co/S0LmKVRlPx#pnefc pic.twitter.com/F12PmrQgdR — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) April 1, 2022

It’s no secret that there has been plenty of interest in North End, with American businessman Chris Kirchner thought to have been in advanced talks to purchase the Championship outfit earlier this year.

However, in an update shared to supporters on their official site this afternoon, the club revealed that the exclusivity period for a deal has now passed without an agreement having been reached.

“In February, an acceptable offer was received from one interested party and a period of exclusivity and confidentiality was entered into. This exclusivity period has now ended.

“To date there has not been a confirmed offer at the previously agreed price made to the owners. Neither has there been any of the required submissions made to the EFL for consent to a change of ownership. As of today we are not engaged with any party.”

It remains to be seen whether the deal can be resurrected or if other interested parties step up following the development.

The verdict

This is not the news that Preston fans would’ve wanted but you have to appreciate the transparency from the board in giving an update, as it does ensure the support know the latest.

Clearly, they aren’t too happy with Kirchner and it is surprising to see this hasn’t progressed given his apparent desire to get a deal done.

Now, the club appear to be back at square one and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming months.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.