Preston North End, Portsmouth, Rotherham and Peterborough eyeing prolific striker

Portsmouth and Preston North End are among a host of clubs in the race to sign Morecambe striker Cole Stockton, as per Football Insider.

According to the Football Insider report, Portsmouth, Preston, Peterborough, Rotherham and Wycombe are all clubs weighing up a move for the 28-year-old striker.

Stockton has featured for the Shrimps on 40 occasions in Sky Bet League One so far this season, scoring 22 league goals for the club in those matches.

That makes the 28 year old the leading scorer in League One at present, despite playing for a team that currently sit 20th in the league table.

Stockton has also notched three goals in cup competitions, too, with one in the FA Cup and two in the Carabao Cup, respectively.

The prolific forward joined Morecambe in 2019 and has so far gone on to make 163 appearances for the club, scoring 57 goals for the Shrimps in that time.

His contract is due to expire in 2023, though, which leaves just one year remaining when the summer transfer window opens.

Morecambe will be left to decide whether or not to cash in on Stockton whilst they still can, or risk losing him for free a year later.

The Verdict

Cole Stockton has been absolutely excellent for Morecambe this season and it is no surprise to hear he is attracting interest from clubs playing at a higher level.

The 28 year old is the league’s leading scorer despite playing in a poor Morecambe side, and clubs must be wondering what the prolific striker could do in a better side.

With just one year remaining on his contract in the summer, club’s will be hoping for a cut price on the forward, too.

Morecambe, meanwhile, must decide whether or not to cash in on the forward, or risk losing him on a free transfer the following year.