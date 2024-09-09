Cyrus Christie has spent the last few months as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Hull City.

The right-back is currently the subject of a five-team battle according to Football Insider, with Championship clubs Coventry City, Millwall, Plymouth Argyle and Preston North End interested, while Scottish giants Rangers are also circling.

Christie made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers last season, but started just 13 times and has struggled to lock down a consistent place in the starting XI of multiple clubs in the last few years.

The 31-year-old is extremely experienced in the second tier, and has played over 300 games in the division, but he has struggled to recapture the form that he was in while at Middlesbrough, which earned him a move to Fulham, eventually helping the Cottagers to the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Christie now has the chance to choose his next club, and dictate his future with the new season well underway already.

Cyrus Christie Hull City Stats (TransferMarkt) Season Apps Goals Assists 2022/23 28 3 1 2023/24 28 - 2

Plymouth and Preston hold the advantage in Christie race

After making poor starts to the season, both Plymouth and Preston are in need of a boost ahead of the Championship's restart following the first international break of 2024/25.

The two sit 21st and 22nd in the table, with Argyle yet to win in the league. However, this should not stop them from having a chance at signing Christie, according to former England midfielder Carlton Palmer.

Speaking to Football League World, the player-turned-pundit offered his thoughts on the saga and who he believes holds the best chance of enticing the right-back to their club.

"He's very experienced at Championship level, and he was used more as a substitute than as a starter at Hull City last season, playing in 28 games mostly as a substitute, so he'd be a very, very good squad player.

"But given his age, at 31, I think he wants more game-time and would want to play. Obviously, you've got to look at the financial package, but some of the clubs that are looking at him won’t give him regular football at all," Palmer started.

"Some of his lack of game-time was due to injury last season, but you want to go somewhere where you're going to play and the likes of Preston and maybe Plymouth with Wayne Rooney would give him more time than at Rangers, Millwall and Coventry, where he'd become more of a squad player.

He continued: "Of course, you need players that can come in and be part of the squad, but at 31 years of age you want to be playing regular football. So, I would have thought the likes of Plymouth and Argyle and Preston would appeal to him more.

"But financially the likes of Coventry, Rangers and Millwall would pay more money. As I said though, the situation would be if you went to Coventry you'd be a squad player. Whereas if you go to Plymouth or Preston, you'll have more of a chance of playing regular first team football.

"As I say, he's got plenty of experience and experience of getting promotion as well. So I think Plymouth or Preston would be a very, very good fit," the pundit concluded.

Christie must value minutes over money

As Palmer stated, at this stage of his career, it is incredibly important for Christie to value minutes on the pitch over financial incentives.

The more he plays, the more likely it becomes that his career extends, particularly at Championship level.

Despite the 31-year-old starting his career at Coventry, the consistency of Milan van Ewijk means that Christie would struggle if he chose the Sky Blues, and he should instead look towards Preston and Plymouth.

Paul Heckingbottom was given the job at Deepdale last month, and did not have the full transfer window to build his own squad. Given that the former Sheffield United manager is targeting the right-back, it could be inferred that he wants him as his first-choice.

Similarly, with Wayne Rooney's Plymouth suffering a dismal start to the season, Christie could offer more solidity at the back, and give the Pilgrims a different option to help them get off the mark.

With more minutes guaranteed the further he drips down the division, it would be more of an incentive for the 31-year-old to choose either the Pilgrims or Lilywhites to get his playing career kicked back into life.