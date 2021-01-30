Preston North End plotting transfer move for 25-year-old

Preston North End are considering making a move to sign Doncaster Rovers defender Joe Wright before the transfer deadline on Monday, with the Lilywhites looking to add to their options at centre-back.

Alex Neil’s side have had a busy period throughout the January window with the Lilywhites having already moved to sign the likes of Greg Cunningham, Ched Evans, Jayson Molumby and Daniel Iversen all arriving at Deepdale on loan. Ben Whiteman has also been brought into the club, while Ben Pearson has been sold to Bournemouth and Ben Davies is interesting Celtic.

Davies has rejected a new contract at Preston and the Lilywhites are also without Patrick Bauer, who has picked up a season-ending Achilles tendon injury. That has stepped up the need for Neil to add further to his options at the heart of his defence and they are thought to be targeting a potential loan move for Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg, per Football Insider.

It has now emerged that Preston could also be set to make a potential move for Wright, with the defender having been watched by the Lilywhites when they were scouting Whiteman ahead of his move to Deepdale. It is thought that the 25-year-old could be available for a relatively small transfer fee with his current deal at the League One club expiring in the summer, per Football Insider.

The verdict

This would be a very wise move for the Lilywhites, with Wright having demonstrated his quality for Doncaster in League One this campaign winning 4.3 aerial duels per game, as well as averaging 4.4 clearances and 1.1 interceptions per 90 minutes in his 16 league appearances (Sofascore). That suggests the 25-year-old has the ability to make the step up to the second tier.

Those stats are also similar to the sort of output that Bauer has been providing before his injury, with the defender having won five aerial duels per game and averaged 4.1 clearances and 2.1 interceptions per game (Sofascore). That shows that Wright could be able to come in and replace the sizeable gap left behind by the injury to the experienced 28-year-old.

Wright would also already have his former teammate Whiteman at Deepdale, and given he is available for a small fee according to this report it could be a low-cost addition to ease the Lilywhites’ defensive issues. Given that time is running out in the window this is a move that would make sense.