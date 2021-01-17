Preston North End plotting fresh transfer swoop for EFL defender

Preston North End are believed to be keen on a deal to sign Luton Town defender Sonny Bradley according to The Sun on Sunday (17th January 2021, page 59).

Bradley is Luton’s captain, but is out-of-contract heading into the summer, which has seen interest in his services rise during this month’s transfer window.

The centre-back has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season for Nathan Jones’ side, who have taken some teams in the Championship by surprise.

The Hatters are currently sat 12th in the second-tier standings, and will be full of confidence at this moment in time, after beating promotion-chasing AFC Bournemouth in their most recent fixture.

Preston are likely to be in the market for a central defender this month, with Ben Davies reportedly turning down the club’s latest contract offer.

Davies has been a long-term target for Rangers and Celtic, although it remains to be seen as to whether an agreement will be reached with Steven Gerrard’s side in the future.

Preston are currently sat 13th in the Championship table, and are seemingly keen to add to their squad this month, with Ben Whiteman, Ched Evans and Jayson Molumby all arriving at Deepdale earlier in the January transfer window.

Bradley and his Luton Town team-mates are set to return to action in midweek, when they take on Brentford, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Nathan Jones’ side.

Whilst Preston will be looking to get back to winning ways on Wednesday evening, when they face Birmingham City, who will be full of confidence after a recent win over Middlesbrough.

The Verdict:

I think this could prove to be a smart bit of business by Preston North End.

Bradley has impressed me in recent months with Luton Town, and has been a key member of the squad that are making a surprise push for a top-six finish in the Championship this term.

He’s out-of-contract with the Hatters heading into the summer though, which will have the Kenilworth Road faithful concerned over his long-term future with the club.

Preston could certainly benefit from adding depth to their defensive options, with it looking increasingly likely that Ben Davies will leave the club in the summer.