Preston North End plot transfer agreement for overseas player amid domestic struggles

Preston North End are set to turn their attention to the MLS in their pursuit of a new striker, according to the Lancashire Evening Post.

It has been a tough start to the season for Alex Neil’s side, who are yet to pick up a win after picking up only one point from their first three Championship fixtures.

North End are yet to score at Deepdale this term and were toothless in front of goal against Stoke City at the weekend, on a day where they started their only available strikers in Jayden Stockley and Sean Maguire.

The club are yet to make a signing this transfer window, too, and have been left frustrated in their pursuit of a new centre-forward after recently missing out on AZ Alkmaar’s Fredy Druijf.

It is now claimed that Preston are set to cast their eyes on the MLS, with an American striker believed to be on the club’s radar before the end of the transfer window.

If North End wish to sign the striker, then they only have a week to do so, as after next Monday’s deadline, they can only sign players domestically.

The Verdict

This is quite an interesting transfer development and it’s one that is unlike North End.

They are used to scouring the leagues below them and acquiring unproven, up and coming talent, but this transfer story suggests otherwise.

The MLS is a decent standard, but whoever signs would have to get used to the hectic, demanding schedule of the Championship as quickly as possible.