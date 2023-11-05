As the January transfer window begins to near, speculation across the Championship has already started regarding a handful of the division’s outfits.

Preston linked with ‘powerful’ defender

Preston North End are no exception to this rule, as they are linked with an ambitious move for Hammarby’s Ghanaian centre-back Nathaniel Adjei, as per reports from Alan Nixon via Patreon.

“North End are in talks to sign Adjei on loan in January with a view to a permanent transfer down the line," Nixon writes.

There is already a potential stumbling block though in regards to the move, with the price that the Lilywhites would have to pay being far in excess of what they can either afford or what they value the youngster at.

“However the Swedish club are looking for £3m for Adjei, 21, which is more than Preston are willing to pay.”

Who is Nathaniel Adjei?

The 21-year-old began his footballing journey back in 2015 at the age of 13, having featured in the youth sides of Danbort FC, local to his hometown of Teshie in Ghana.

After eventually progressing into the first-team at Danbort aged 16, he would last four years as a regular before catching the eye of Hammarby officials.

Adjei spent two seasons on loan at Hammarby’s feeder club – Hammarby TFF- where he made a combined 22 appearances in the 2021 and 2022 campaigns in the Ettan Norra division– the Swedish third tier – on loan from Danbort before his move to Hammarby’s first team was confirmed in the summer of 2022.

He signed a four-year contract with the Allsvenskan outfit last summer and made his debut for the club in September 2022.

Adjei has gone onto record 22 appearances for the side that currently sit sixth in Sweden’s top division. Adjei also featured twice in the side’s UEFA Conference League Qualifiers, as well as making his debut for Ghana’s U23’s back in June.

Who are Preston in a race with for Adjei’s signature?

Despite North End’s interest and it being stated that the £3m price tag is above their demands, it wouldn’t perhaps come as a surprise if the Ghanaian is to look elsewhere, as Nixon reports the Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic also have the defender on their respective radars despite Preston showing the keener interest.

“Scottish sides Celtic and Rangers are watching but top insiders reveal Preston are making the biggest push.” Nixon continued.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Preston North End player in 23/24

What would this signing mean for Preston North End?

Whilst Adjei has been in and out of Hammarby’s side in the club’s 2023 season, he has contributed to five clean sheets, and due to his age, shows a potential commitment by Ryan Lowe to freshen his defensive ranks, with the likes of Patrick Bauer and Andrew Hughes over the age of 30 and out of contract in 2024 - although both players have club-controlled optional extensions.

Preston North End Centre-Backs Age Patrick Bauer 31 Andrew Hughes 31 Jordan Storey 26 Liam Lindsay 28 Jack Whatmough 27

At present, based off Fbref stats, Liam Lindsay has been the Lilywhites’ best performing defender with 90 clearances so far this season and a tackle percentage rate of 60%.

It’s clear that the fee would need narrowing down if he was to move to Deepdale, but with a market value of just £800k as per Transfermarkt, such cost shows the progression Adjei is likely to produce throughout his career.

Having been described as ‘powerful’, Adjei’s attributes would be suited to Preston’s defensive setup which has been breached way too many times for their supporters liking in recent weeks, having gone 11 games without a clean sheet.