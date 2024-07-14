Preston North End are starting to get their business up and running in the summer transfer window.

Over the past week, the club have made their first two signings of the market. Sam Greenwood has arrived on a season-long loan from Leeds United, while Stefan Teitur Prodarson has signed permanently from Silkeborg.

While they will be looking for more additions, there are likely to be exits from Deepdale as well before the window closes at 11pm on August 30th.

So far, the only sale has been Lewis Leigh, who has returned to Bromley after a spell on loan with the newly promoted League Two side.

However, Alan Browne, Greg Cunningham and Ben Woodburn have all also left the club this summer, following the expiration of their contracts.

There could though, be more to follow, and we've taken a look at three more players who could Preston North End this summer, right here.

Patrick Bauer

Having signed from Charlton Athletic back in the summer of 2019, Patrick Bauer was initially something of a key player for the Lilywhites.

However, a range of issues, not least injury-related with a significant achilles problem, have seen the centre-back drop down the pecking order in Ryan Lowe's side in the past couple of seasons.

As a result, the Preston boss admitted earlier this year that Bauer is not in his plans going forward, and is therefore free to leave the club in this summer's transfer window.

Given the 31-year-old will surely be desperate to get back to playing regular football, he too will surely be keen on a move elsewhere.

With just 12 months remaining on his contract, this is also the club's last chance to cash in on him, which also enhances the prospect of a move being sanctioned, although being loaned out with a percentage of his wages being paid by PNE for the season looks to be the best bet of a deal.

Layton Stewart

Having joined Preston from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract last summer, it was a frustrating debut campaign at Deepdale for Layton Stewart - even though he was brought in as somewhat of a work in progress.

The striker made just 16 Championship appearances for Lowe's side last season, all of which came as a substitute.

With the likes of Emil Riis, Milutin Osmajic and Will Keane all still under contract at Deepdale, it could again be hard for the 21-year-old to force his into the side in the coming campaign.

Given it would not leave them short on options at centre forward, it could therefore make sense for Preston to sanction a loan move for Stewart this summer, that allows him to get more game time under his belt.

Layton Stewart 2023/24 Championship stats for Preston North End - from SofaScore Appearances 16 Starts 0 Goals 0 Shots per Game 0.3 Assists 0 Pass Success Rate 82% Dribble Success Rate 80% Duel Success Rate 35%

Noah Mawene

Having come through the youth ranks with the Lilywhites, the 2023/24 season was a rather significant one for Noah Mawene.

The midfielder, who is the son North End icon Youl Mawene, became a more regular feature around the first-team, and has now made eight appearances at senior level for the club.

Even so, with Preston having recruited in midfield already this summer, there is going to be plenty of competition for a place in the side in the coming campaign.

Given the 19-year-old is going to want to build on the experience he has gained in recent times, and so a loan move that would allow him to not only do that, but give him the chance to get used to playing week in, week out, could be worth considering this summer.