Preston North End have had a lengthy injury list recently which has meant filling out their matchday squads with teenage academy players, with the player to be on the sidelines for the longest being Emil Riis.

The 25-year-old, who fired home 21 goals in the 2021-22 season for the Lilywhites, had netted five times in 22 appearances in 2022-23 before a knee injury away at Stoke City in January ended his season abruptly.

Riis has not been seen on a pitch since, with the ACL issue he suffered normally keeping players out for around nine months, but there has been positive noises in recent weeks in regards to his potential return to action in the near future.

When will Emil Riis return to action for Preston North End?

Having started some running work over the summer when the rest of the squad returned to full training, Riis was steadily working his way back up to where he needed to be to get back on the pitch.

In mid-August, Lowe suggested that the Dane was on target with his recovery and his return was pencilled in for September if everything went to plan, pinpointing this weekend's match with Plymouth Argyle a week later as a potential comeback.

"He is hitting max speeds out there now, so he is big, strong and powerful," Lowe said, per LancsLive.

"The medical team have integrated him with some footballs and over the next three weeks hopefully he can start implementing some game time in training.

"Once he's done that and ticks all the boxes, then he will be available. But I am not going to rush him back at all because it's important that when they do come back they're 100 per cent. I don't really want to put a target on it as such.

"We've got him down and pencilled in for being back around us in September. That brings him up to so many months of being out and rehab."

However, there has seemingly been some sort of setback for the striker as it now looks as though his comeback has been delayed for another six weeks, which will take the season closer to November.

"Emil Riis is going to be back in the next six weeks and Ched Evans is going to be back in the next six weeks," Lowe told TalkSPORT.

"So, hopefully, if we are still around then (the promotion race) those two coming back can give us a springboard to keep going.”

Is Emil Riis still a guaranteed starter at Preston North End?

The simple fact of the matter is after an ACL injury which has kept a player out of action for the best part of a year, some do not return as the same individual due to the nature of the issue.

There's every chance that Riis may lose a little bit of his raw speed which saw him be a menace to Championship defences in the 2021-22 season, but there is hope that that doesn't happen as he is a real asset when fit and firing.

With Milutin Osmajic arriving from Cadiz though, as well as the start to the season that Will Keane has had, the competition for places up-front are even stronger, especially if Lowe will continue to play a lone striker with two attacking midfielders supporting him.

Add Ched Evans back into the mix when he is ready as well and suddenly, Lowe has plenty of options - it's just about keeping them all fit and healthy.