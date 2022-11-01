Preston North End player ratings as Woodman and Lindsay impress in Swansea City victory

Preston North End survived a late scare to secure a 1-0 victory over Swansea City at Deepdale, with Brad Potts scoring the all-important goal in the first half.

The Lilywhites had to weather the storm though in the second half, with Russell Martin’s side dominating the possession and they had two big chances to find the back of the net.

It wasn’t to be though as Ryan Lowe’s men took all three points and moved up to seventh position in the Championship table – let’s look at who impressed and who didn’t.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Preston North End players play for now?

1 of 24 Tom Bayliss Fleetwood Morecambe Port Vale Shrewsbury

Freddie Woodman – 8

Made a fantastic stop to deny Fulton in the second half to keep the game at 1-0, and the made an even better one to stop Manning from equalising in added time. Man of the match.

Jordan Storey – 7

Another solid performance from PNE’s number 14. Made some crucial blocks and interceptions in both halves to keep Swansea at bay.

Liam Lindsay – 7

Another commanding performance from the Scotsman. Rarely lost an aerial duel against the dangerous Piroe.

Andrew Hughes – 7

Looked as fresh as ever bombing down the left flank from the back three. Provided a threat going forward but had his hands full at the back with Swansea’s quick attackers.

Brad Potts – 7

Brilliant first half where he bombed forward and put dangerous balls in numerous times, and was on hand to score the only goal.

Ali McCann – 5

Not one of his finer performances in a Lilywhites shirt. Gave the ball away numerous times and wasn’t very creative going forward.

Ben Whiteman – N/A

Went off after 20 minutes with an injury. Didn’t look to be particularly struggling but went down off the ball and that was the end of his match.

Alan Browne – 7

Energetic display from the Irishman. Delivered the cross that saw Darling make a mistake and led to Potts’ winning goal.

Robbie Brady – 7

Much sharper performance than the weekend for Brady. Deliveries were spot on and was a constant threat down the left.

Ched Evans – 7

Was a surprise inclusion from the start but he performed well. Had a few chances to score for the first time in nearly a year but was denied twice by Benda. Solid outing.

Emil Riis – 6

Quiet night for the Dane who huffed and puffed but didn’t have much in the way of chances. The one big clear-cut effort he did have in the first half was spurned.

Substitutes

Ryan Ledson – 6

Came on for the injured Whiteman in the first half. Was part of a midfield that had to soak up pressure so wasn’t as effective as he was against Boro at the weekend.

Sean Maguire – 5

Came on for Evans in the second half but didn’t do much as North End were trying to soak up Swansea pressure rather than going for the second goal.

Ben Woodburn – N/A

Brief cameo from the ex-Liverpool forward. Won a free-kick in stoppage time to waste some valuable time.