Preston North End player eyed up by League One club

Out-of-favour Preston North End midfielder Josh Harrop is wanted by Burton Albion, according to Football Insider.

The 26-year-old has linked up with the Brewers in pre-season for training so that manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink can run the rule over him with a view to potentially making a move for his services.

It comes after Harrop was transfer listed by the Lilywhites this summer after a torrid few years at Deepdale.

Having joined PNE in the summer of 2017 from Manchester United, the attacking midfielder has featured just 83 times in the Championship, and played in just nine games in all competitions for the club since the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign.

In the previous two seasons, Harrop has had unsuccessful loan spells at both Ipswich Town and Fleetwood in the third tier of English football, and now PNE boss Ryan Lowe has made it very clear that there is no future for him under his leadership.

Now, Harrop will be hoping to impress Hasselbaink at Burton in training in a bid to resurrect his career.

The Verdict

Simply put, it just hasn’t worked out at Deepdale for Harrop.

He arrived at North End on the back of a goal in the Premier League for Man United, subsequently turning down their contract offer to link up with the Lilywhites.

Despite showing flashes of quality, Harrop couldn’t quite piece it together consistently, and that is why he’s on the verge of dropping into the third tier.

If Burton pursue a move, then Harrop could quite easily start to build his way back up as a player, and should he start to show what he has done previously, then he could work his way back up the EFL.