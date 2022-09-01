Preston North End player attracting interest from EFL club

Preston North End youngster Mikey O’Neill is wanted by League Two outfit Grimsby Town in a late deadline day loan move, Alan Nixon has reported on Patreon.

The attacking midfielder, who can also play as a striker, made his senior debut for the Lilywhites back in April after showing prolific form for the club’s under-18’s side in the 2021-22 season, and made three appearances before the campaign was over.

O’Neill, now an 18-year-old, came off the bench in August in the Carabao Cup thumping of Huddersfield Town and has been a substitute once in the Championship this season.

The Liverpool-born attacker’s first-team chances will be limited though this season, and Mariners boss Paul Hurst is keen on taking the teenager for the remainder of the campaign.

Grimsby, who sit 14th in the fourth tier of English football, already have four loan players on the books, including John McAtee, who signed for Luton Town permanently before heading back to Blundell Park for the 2022-23 season.

The Verdict

Whilst no deal is done just yet, a move to League Two would be good for O’Neill.

He emerged at North End at the back end of last season as the most promising youngster that Ryan Lowe had seen at the club, and he went on to get his chance in matches against Barnsley and Middlesbrough.

However, Lowe clearly sees Ched Evans and Sean Maguire as good enough back-ups for Troy Parrott and Emil Riis, lessening the need to keep O’Neill around despite his talent.

Even though Grimsby already have several attacking talents on loan at the club already, it will be a good landing spot for O’Neill, with PNE’s youngsters now getting a better quality of temporary deal than ever before.