Preston North End player attracting Championship transfer interest ahead of 2021/22 season

Preston North End loanee Daniel Iversen could be set for a return to the Championship next season as he attracts interest from other clubs, per The Sun (April 18, page 67).

The 23-year-old has been at Deepdale since the January transfer window from Leicester City, having spent the first half of the season at the Foxes’ Belgian affiliate side OH Leuven.

The Dane lost his place in the first-team after playing just five games on the continent, and he snapped up the chance to return to England three months ago with the Lilywhites.

Iversen has played every league game since arriving in Lancashire due to an injury to Declan Rudd, which ruled the stopper out for the rest of the season.

Having gained experience in recent seasons in Leagues One and Two with Rotherham United and Oldham Athletic, Iversen has continued to relish the step up in class, and he’s certainly had a lot of tests with a shaky defence in-front of him.

Iversen has kept six clean sheets in 19 outings but it has been his shot-stopping abilities that have been most impressive, and are mainly the reason for PNE fans wanting him to return for the 2021/22 campaign.

But according to The Sun, other Championship clubs are keeping tabs on the 6 ft 4 in stopper and with long-serving goalkeeper Rudd returning to fitness for pre-season, Iversen may fancy gaining experience elsewhere.

The Verdict

North End have little to no chance of securing a permanent deal for Iversen – he’s contracted to Leicester until 2025 and because of that they clearly see him of having some kind of future at the King Power Stadium.

A loan return to Deepdale next season would seem likely, but it will be worrying that teams who probably have bigger ambitions than the Lilywhites will probably be interested thanks to his good performances.

Fans could be sweating on a decision on Iversen for a while but they’d be hopeful that the chances he’s got at North End already this season will make him return – but it isn’t a certainty by any means.