Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom has said that Emil Riis will wait to see what his options are in the summer before committing to a new deal.

The Lilywhites frontman is heading into the final few months of his contract in Lancashire, scoring 43 goals and assisting 12 from 171 appearances at Deepdale.

Emil Riis's Preston North End stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances 171 Goals 43 Assists 12

A key figure leading the line for Preston, Riis has nine goals to his name this campaign and has been linked with moves away from the club, most notably to Premier League chasing Sheffield United.

Riis remains one of multiple Preston players to have their deal running down at the end of the season, but the club have managed to secure new contracts for defenders Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsey and Andrew Hughes.

Riis’s future has been plunged into doubt after club director Peter Risdale reportedly said earlier this month that one player will not enter negotiations over a contract and “undoubtedly leave”, with many speculating the Dane was that player.

Heckingbottom has recently revealed his stance on Riis’s future, indicating the duo are relaxed about the situation at this moment in time.

Emil Riis contract situation not a concern for Preston

Speaking in his pre-match press conference for Preston’s trip away to Coventry City, Paul Heckingbottom opened up about Emil Riis’s contract situation, insisting that the forward will wait for all options to be on the table before making a final decision.

As reported by the Lancashire Post, Heckingbottom said: “We've not sat down and offered him (Riis) one. I speak to Emil all the time about his situation and his agent.

“I think I've said before, I'm relaxed about it. I think Emil is as well. He wants to play as high as he can and see what his options are in the summer. I've got absolutely no problem with that, no problem with that. Our job is to continue as if he's not here and keep looking for replacements.

“I've done that with other players, and they've ended up re-signing, when their intention was to see what was out there in the summer. They changed their mind, and they've ended up re-signing. So, yeah, we'll see. I've never closed a door on a player, just like the door will never be closed on a player. The contract's there for a reason and no-one can be criticised if they don't want to stay.

“Just like we can't be criticised if we're not renewing contracts. That's the business we're in. But no doors been closed on any player. Likewise, I think if you're open enough and have that dialogue with the player and their people, whether it's their family, whether it's their agents, then no-one can be upset about it.”

Emil Riis remains committed to Preston North End

It’s a relief to see Emil Riis showing a good attitude and remaining committed to Preston for the remainder of the season, with his goals at the top end of the pitch crucial towards the Lilywhites making a late charge for the play-offs.

A relaxed stance from Paul Heckingbottom is probably the best approach to take, allowing Riis to concentrate on his football and do his best for the side before crossing the eventual bridge in the summer.

Most people connected with Preston will be hoping the forward elects to remain in Lancashire, but you wouldn’t begrudge a move to a club like Sheffield United in order to help achieve his career ambitions.