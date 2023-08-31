In the dying stages of the summer transfer window, there are players who are likely to be linked with multiple clubs before making a move - and Liam Millar is no different.

Despite featuring regularly for Swiss outfit Basel last season, whether that be from the start of matches of off the bench, the 23-year-old winger has been touted with a whole host of Championship clubs this week.

Football Insider claimed that no fewer than five second tier clubs were in the hunt for Millar's services, with Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Preston North End, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday all looking into a move for the ex-Liverpool youngster.

It looks as though one Championship club in particular are closing in on Millar's signature though.

What is the latest on transfer interest in Liam Millar?

According to a report from Swiss publication Basler Zeitung in their live transfer blog (August 31, 3:04pm), it is Preston North End who are in advanced negotiations with Basel for the services of Millar.

It is claimed that Millar wants to return to England for family reasons, having moved there at the age of 13 from Canada when joining Fulham, and that Basel are willing to do a deal with the Lilywhites.

Millar's move to Deepdale, if all terms are agreed, will be on an initial loan basis, but there will be an option in the agreement to make it a permanent switch for an undisclosed fixed fee.

A deal for Millar however would surely signal the end of North End's pursuit of Everton striker Tom Cannon, who was thought to be the 'Plan A' of manager Ryan Lowe which would be the 20-year-old being the only late signing for the club, whereas 'Plan B' would mean multiple other players are signed if they cannot land the Toffees attacker.

Millar, who has amassed 21 caps for the Canada national team, has played 98 times for Basel since his move in 2021 from Liverpool, scoring 13 goals and notching 10 assists, whilst he had loan spells with Kilmarnock and Charlton Athletic before leaving Britain on a permanent basis two years ago.

Is Liam Millar a good potential signing for Preston North End?

Despite scoring just the once for Basel in 46 appearances last season, Millar should bring some extra pace and creativity to Ryan Lowe's squad.

Not only that though, but Millar's versatility will also be crucial with Lowe seemingly wanting to play different systems this season.

Millar plays most of his football on the left flank where he can cut inside onto his stronger right foot and make things happen, but Lowe has been wedded to his back three formation since arriving at PNE in December 2021.

That is a system that incorporates wing-backs and not wingers, and although Millar has played at left wing-back on occasion, his talents are far better suited to being further up the pitch and Lowe's change to a 4-2-3-1 against Swansea this past weekend in the second half has showed that wingers will be needed at the club.

Also capable of playing as a striker, which is where he spent most of his time playing for Liverpool at youth level before moving to Basel, Millar could be a crucial asset to the Lilywhites if they can get a deal over the line.