Preston North End have been dealt a major blow after contract talks with Josh Onomah stalled.

The creative midfielder joined the Lancashire club in January in what was a major coup for the Lilywhites, but could be set to depart Deepdale according to Lancashire Live.

How did Onomah get on with Preston?

Attracting a two-time promotion winner in his prime was a shrewd move, although both the club and Onomah could be forgiven for wanting more from the season. The 26-year-old managed just one assist in 13 appearances, with that seemingly not putting Preston off from renewing his contract.

Lowe and the club clearly see potential there, but with the move now in doubt, it could lead Preston back to the drawing board with recruitment.

What is Josh Onomah's contract situation?

The club announced in their retained list on May 17 that they were discussing new terms with Onomah, along with several other players.

According to Lancashire Live, terms with Onomah were agreed with the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster keen on staying at Preston. But negotiations have hit a stumbling block at the final stage with doubts growing over remaining at the club past the expiration of his deal this summer.

With pre-season set to get underway at the end of June, Preston will be keen to get a contract signed as soon as possible, with midfield a key area that Lowe will want to strengthen this summer.

Speaking to Lancashire Live about Onomah, Lowe said: "He has been fantastic. Unfortunately, for Josh, he is six weeks too late in terms of his fitness. He has been fantastic in his attitude and application, and now you can see what he has got."

It's clear Lowe wants to get a deal over the line having lacked a sparked in central areas last season. Ben Whiteman was the highest scoring central midfielder with three goals, with Onomah likely to improve that with a full pre-season under his belt.

Will it be a big blow for Preston to lose Onomah?

Losing Onomah will mean the club need to get back to the drawing board when filling specific criteria for their squad.

Onomah is a ball carrying, creative midfielder and recruiting a player with that skillset is not going to come cheap - especially a player in their prime years.

With uncertainty over Daniel Johnson's future, to lose both would be significant at this stage in the off-season.

Preston are an attractive club with a young, progressive, forward-thinking coach that would allow someone like Onomah to thrive in a creative role.