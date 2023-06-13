Preston North End are closing in on the signing of Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider.

Alan Nixon first revealed that the clubs were in talks over the right-back signing on loan for the season.

Watford and Swansea City were also reportedly keen on the 19-year-old, but North End are set to win the race for his signature, with Ryan Lowe's style of play said to be a key factor in securing his services.

Who is Calvin Ramsay?

Ramsay started his career with Aberdeen, where he played 39 times for the club, scoring once but assisting a further nine times from right-back.

He joined the Reds from Aberdeen in July of last year for a reported fee of £4.2 million and he made his debut as a substitute in the Champions League win over Napoli in November.

However, he struggled for regular game time in the first-team at Anfield this season and missed the last few months of the campaign through injury.

After just two senior appearances for the club, he is set to head out on loan to the second tier.

What's the latest with Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay and Preston?

Football Insider claim that a deal has been struck between Preston North End and Liverpool for the young defender.

Pete O'Rourke wrote: "The Championship club are finalising the capture of the right-back, 19, on a season-long loan after a breakthrough in talks with the Merseyside giants."

He is now set to travel to Preston to finalise the deal after the "green light" was given by Jurgen Klopp.

They cite the relationship between the clubs as a reason for the move being agreed, with Sepp van den Berg spending nearly 18 months on loan at Deepdale until last summer.

Will there be any further transfer movement between Liverpool and Preston North End this summer?

Should the deal be agreed, it would be Preston's first summer signing, but may not be the last one from Liverpool.

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that North End are interested in signing Bobby Clark on loan from Liverpool this summer as well.

The 18-year-old is also being linked with a loan switch and could be a further incoming from Anfield to Preston.

Will Ramsay be a good signing for Preston?

Liverpool sent right-back Connor Bradley out on loan last season to Bolton, and Lancashire based loans seem to be a good way of developing their young talent at present.

Ramsay is a really talented player, and could be a major coup for Preston this summer and upgrade their right-back situation.

Last season, Preston struggled for a natural wing-back on the right-hand side, with Brad Potts playing there for much of the season.

Ramsay is a shrewd signing and will fill a huge problem for Ryan Lowe.