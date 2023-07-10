Preston North End will be striving to strengthen their forward line options ahead of the start of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, with the level of ambition set to be high at Deepdale once again.

The striker position has emerged as a priority for Ryan Lowe and his recruitment team to solve this summer, with a few names being linked with a move to the Lancashire club during what remains of this summer transfer window.

Despite missing out on the play-offs last time out by a mere six points, only three teams managed to score fewer goals than Preston's 45, and with the level of expectation likely to creep up, bolstering their forward line options is massively important.

What's the latest with Tom Cannon's future?

As detailed by a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, Preston are keen on striking a deal that would see Tom Cannon re-arrive at Deepdale after what was a productive loan spell last time out.

The Everton academy graduate netted eight goals in 20 Championship appearances for the Lilywhites during the second half of last season and the report suggests that the Lancashire club could put in an offer to buy the 20-year-old.

However, they are not alone in their pursuit, facing divisional competition from last season's play-off semi-finalists Sunderland and the eventual winners of the play-offs, Luton Town.

Nixon's report proceeds to claim that Sunderland are preparing a £3 million bid for the exciting forward, whilst Luton's promotion to the Premier League means it could be too difficult of a race for Preston to win.

Should Preston consider Aaron Collins as a Tom Cannon alternative?

Preston should keep tabs on Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins who enjoyed a fantastic campaign last time out, at least on an individual basis.

The electric forward netted 16 league goals and provided a further 12 assists, proving to be a vitally important figure for the Gas in the club's return to League One.

A source of consistency, goals, assists and a bright spark too, Collins managed to scoop the League One Player of the Season award despite Rovers not doing much, and subsequently, he has to feature on the radar of Championship clubs who will be eager to bolster their front lines.

Bristol Rovers held a rather defiant stance when it came to a potential Collins departure in January. However, now it is the summer when teams are typically able to spend more than in January, they might be more willing.

He also has a contract that expires in the summer of 2025, meaning this could be the prime time for the Gas to sell.

Collins is an intelligent forward but he certainly has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in the higher division, whilst he can operate off the shoulder of the last defender, slightly deeper to link the play, and out wide.

Deserving of a shot in the Championship, it would represent a risk for the Lilywhites, but it is a risk that could have very high rewards.