Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe made sure to make a point earlier in the summer when he revealed that he had not spent a single penny in transfer fees since his arrival in December 2021 - and it looks as though the hierarchy at Deepdale have been making up for lost time.

Lowe has dealt in freebies and loans - even Freddie Woodman's move from Newcastle United that was believed to be an undisclosed six-figure fee was revealed as a deal with no up-front fee by Lowe recently - but money has been spent this summer to try and bolster the squad.

The most significant addition has been that of Danish midfielder Mads Frøkjær-Jensen from Odense for £1.1 million, with the further permanent signings of Layton Stewart, Duane Holmes and Will Keane making it look as though chairman Craig Hemmings has finally decided to let the purse strings a little looser.

One area that Lowe has not added to yet this summer is at centre-back - he utilises a three at the back formation and currently has six senior options to choose from, although some would argue that the amount of goals conceded at times in 2022-23 means a new face is needed back there.

And low and behold last weekend saw a new name linked with a move to Deepdale as per Alan Nixon, Sheffield Wednesday's 28-year-old centre-back Dominic Iorfa is a target for the club.

Whether or not North End land Iorfa remains to be seen, but it appears that a defender is high on Lowe's radar still in addition to a left wing-back and Tom Cannon up-front - but the numbers seemingly do not stack up and it means that surely one defender will have to leave.

And the prime candidate for that would be Patrick Bauer, who despite being a fan favourite at Deepdale has not been in Lowe's plans for most of his tenure.

How has Patrick Bauer fared for Preston North End?

Bauer arrived at North End in 2019 from Charlton Athletic, fresh off scoring the winning goal in a League One play-off final for the Addicks.

The German was a free transfer and more-than proved his worth in his debut campaign and was a regular fixture under Alex Neil, but disaster struck in December 2020 when a ruptured achilles against Bournemouth in league action struck the defender down for around 7 months.

Upon his comeback in 2021, Bauer was still used frequently by Frankie McAvoy and his successor Lowe, but towards the end of the 2021-22 season he started to miss the odd game, and by the time 2022-23 rolled around he was no longer in the first-choice back three, with the returning Jordan Storey lining up alongside Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes.

Last season, Bauer was restricted to just eight appearances in all competitions - six of them starts - and perhaps his lack of pace was exposed against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane late on in the season when he was left for dead on multiple occasions by Daniel Jebbison as the Blades romped to a 4-1 victory.

The same situation is likely for Bauer this coming season - his chances will be slim and if he wants to get game-time then he may have to depart Deepdale.

What is Patrick Bauer's contract situation with Preston North End?

When he arrived at PNE in 2019, Bauer signed a three-year deal with the club but then penned an extra two year extension in January 2022 when he was in Lowe's plans.

Things of course can change rapidly in football though and Bauer is now into his final 12 months of his contract in Lancashire and coming off the back of playing just eight times last season, his future is looking decidedly bleak.

It would be very fair for North End to let Bauer depart this summer considering that they are on the lookout for a new defender to be part of their back three - perhaps a more athletic one - and they should help to get him the best possible move.

Bauer gave North End three years of good service when fit, but it's only the last season where he fell out of favour through no real fault of his own and supporters would no doubt like to see him land somewhere exciting - for the good of the 30-year-old's career though he needs to move on if he wants playing time.