Highlights Milutin Osmajić's slow start at Preston North End mirrors Emil Riis' early struggles, so patience from fans is key.

Despite inconsistent form and goal droughts, Osmajić has shown flashes of his potential during his debut season.

Osmajić is under pressure to deliver in the upcoming season to justify his record signing status at Preston.

Despite a shaky start to life at Preston North End, forward Milutin Osmajić has shown glimpses of what he's capable of at the club.

The Montenegro international made the move to Deepdale from Spanish outfit Cádiz in the summer transfer window, after spending the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Portuguese side Vizela.

Whilst the 24-year-old hasn't been prolific for the Lillywhites, it's easy to forget that he's still adapting to English football, and supporters only need to look at someone like Emil Riis to see that it often takes time to get used to playing in the Championship.

Given his age, it's likely that Osmajić will improve in the years to come, and with a four-year deal at the club, supporters may have to be patient before they see the best of the Montenegro international.

Milutin Osmajić's time at Preston North End

Milutin Osmajić was reportedly Preston's record signing, and some supporters may have been underwhelmed by what they've seen from the 24-year-old so far this season.

So far, the forward has played 29 games in all competitions for the Lillywhites, and has scored five times, registering two assists.

By no means is this an awful return, but given the money paid for him, it's not unreasonable to expect better.

Osmajić, who has scored twice in 21 appearances for his country, made a good start to life in Lancashire, and registered an assist on his debut in a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle, before scoring in his second game against Birmingham City.

Further goals would come in October and November against Southampton, Coventry City and Cardiff City, before the former Cádiz man would endure a bit of a goal drought.

It wasn't until March 9th that he'd score again, finding the back of the net in a 2-1 defeat to Stoke.

The Montenegrin has also found starts hard to come by since Emil Riis returned from injury, and you can understand why certain sections of Preston's fanbase believed that they've overpaid for the forward.

However, he has shown glimpses that he could be a good player, and with another three years left on his deal at Deepdale, supporters must show patience.

After all, it's not the first time a new signing has had a shaky first season before improving in the years that followed - just ask Emil Riis.

Supporters will be hoping that Milutin Osmajić can repeat Emil Riis' example

Supporters only have to look at Emil Riis' time with the club to see how a player can improve after a shaky first season, and this should be proof as to why supporters need to give Osmajić time.

Riis scored just three goals in all competitions during his first season at Deepdale, but would go on to score 20 goals the following season, showing that patience is desperately needed.

Emil Riis' time at Preston - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2020/21 39 3 2 2021/22 49 20 6 2022/23 26 5 0 2023/24 13 4 3 Stats correct as of 23rd March 2024

Riis has become a key player for Preston now, and is actually keeping Osmajić out of the team, so it shows that players shouldn't be written off after a disappointing season.

With eight games left, Osmajić has already surpassed Riis' tally for his first season at the club, and there's definitely a good player in there, so perhaps he shouldn't be judged too harshly on his first season at the club.

The Montengro international will be fully aware that expectations are high, so he won't be overly pleased with the way the season has gone.

However, Preston supporters need to keep the faith, and a big 2024/25 season is crucial for the player as he looks to show why the club made him their record signing.