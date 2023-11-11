Highlights Preston North End is making a big push to sign Nathaniel Adjei from Hammarby, and they are willing to pay £3 million, which would break their transfer record.

Adjei is a Ghanaian centre-back who has been praised by former Hammarby and current QPR boss Marti Cifuentes, who believes he has the potential to become a top-notch defender.

Signing Adjei would be a massive coup for Preston as they would be getting a young and talented centre-back who could potentially replace Patrick Bauer and Andrew Hughes in the future. His pace, strength, and versatility would make him a valuable addition to the team.

Signing Nathaniel Adjei from Hammarby could prove to be a massive coup for Preston North End.

However, Ryan Lowe's side face opposition from fellow clubs in the Championship and further afield with Celtic and Rangers linked.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Preston are the side making the biggest push to sign the 21-year-old and are reportedly willing to pay the £3 million price.

Signing Adjei would break North End's transfer record, which was broken earlier this season when they signed Milutin Osmajic for £2 million from Cadiz.

But why would signing the Ghanaian powerhouse prove to be a coup for the Lancashire side?

Who is Nathaniel Adjei?

The Ghanaian centre-back started at the youth level at 11 years of age playing for Danbort FC in his home country.

He was promoted to their first team before being loaned out to Hammarby TFF, the feeder to Hammarby. He turned out 22 times before Hammarby signed him permanently and promoted him to the first team.

Whilst he didn't feature much in 2022 but was eased into action towards the end of the season, Adjei is now enjoying his breakout campaign with the Swedish side. He was promoted to the first team by Marti Cifuentes, who is now the boss of QPR.

He has made 22 appearances in both the league and cup this season for the Hammarby first team - helping them to keep eight clean sheets and scoring one goal.

Added to that, according to Sofascore, in the Swedish top flight, he has won 63% of his aerial duels and 66% on the ground while also averaging 0.8 interceptions, 1.1 tackles, 4.5 ball recoveries, and 2.8 clearances per 90.

This impressive start sparked former Hammarby and now QPR boss Cifuentes to praise the defender, saying he will go to the very top. Speaking to Ghana Soccernet, the Spaniard said “He will develop into a top-notch defender, in my opinion.

“We know the talent we have on our hands because he has displayed glimpses of being a top-notch football player," Cifuentes added.

Adjei has also featured on the international stage making six caps for his native Ghana in the under-17's, under-20's, and under 23's sides. He was called up to the under-20 squad at just 16.

Signing Adjei would be a real coup

Looking at his profile, it does look as though it will be a massive coup for Preston if Adjei signs.

With Patrick Bauer and Andrew Hughes now over 30 and out of contract in 2024, signing a young centre-back might be a route North End take and the Ghanian could be an ideal replacement.

Bauer and Hughes offer Preston height and strength at the back but Adjei would provide both of those as well as a bit more pace at the back.

Adjei could slot well into the back three that Preston use - either on the left or right of the three with his pace and strength overpowering a winger or centrally, where his height and strength would be an asset against centre-forwards.

Given his age, Adjei has time to grow and if he lives up to his potential, they could cash in on him and make a sizeable profit, which is something that Preston haven't done for a while, not since Ben Davies, who made his move to Liverpool on the January transfer deadline day in 2022.

The key issue is going to be the competition, as Preston will need to beat off stiff competition from Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Rangers, and Celtic for his signature.

If they can do that, North End may have a real player on their hands.