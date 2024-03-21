Despite only being 24 years of age, Preston North End midfielder Ben Woodburn is a player that has been around for a long time - but he is yet to fulfill the promise he showed as a youngster.

The Welshman appeared to be a future star when he scored on just his second appearance for Liverpool in a League Cup quarter-final against Leeds United in November 2016 shortly after turning 17 - becoming Liverpool's youngest ever scorer, and he backed that up on the international stage too.

He found the back of the net on his debut for Wales in September 2017, with a dramatic late strike from distance which beat Austria and kept his country's hopes of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup alive.

Woodburn appeared to be a player who could be a Liverpool and Wales first-teamer for years to come, but football can be a cruel game at times, and nearly seven years on, he looks likely to be released by PNE in the summer.

Ben Woodburn's time at Preston North End has been a struggle

Thanks to injuries and Liverpool's rise to become one of the best club sides in the world, Woodburn had to settle for a number loan spells away from Anfield to play first-team football, and when his deal with the Reds finally expired in 2022, Liverpool fan Ryan Lowe was happy to give the attacking midfielder a chance at Deepdale.

The one-year deal he signed at North End came with the option of an extra year if he made enough appearances and, after featuring 42 times - with 38 of games coming in the league in which he averaged just 35 minutes per match on the pitch - Woodburn saw his deal with Preston extended automatically.

Woodburn only started 12 league games for the Lilywhites last season, but featured from the bench regularly, and it looked as if Deepdale may be the perfect place for the Welshman to get his career back on track if he could get some more goals under his belt.

However, this season has seen Woodburn feature even less - so far this season he's made just 20 appearances and only one of those was a start - that came in an EFL Cup tie with Salford in which he scored in.

The fact that there are only eight games of the season left, and the Welshman is yet to start a league game suggests that he won't be in Ryan Lowe's plans for next season and will likely be released when his contract expires in the summer.

Whilst he may not have started too many games at North End, he's made 62 appearances for the club in a year-and-a-half, which has somewhat helped get his career back on track after a shaky few years, and given his age and free agent status, he may be an attractive option for clubs in the summer.

Ben Woodburn's agent should be putting his name out there ahead of the summer

As part of a PNE side that have been competing for the play-offs under Ryan Lowe for the last two seasons, Woodburn has picked up some valuable experience which will stand him in good stead for the future.

Clubs in the lower echelons of the Championship or sides towards the top of League One should be keeping an eye on the midfielder's contract situation, with it likely that Woodburn will be available in the summer for nothing - unless Lowe surprises everyone and offers him a new deal.

By now, Woodburn's agent should have put the feelers out there to find out whether there are any clubs interested in his player, with an early summer move important as it will allow the player a full pre-season training with his new side to make an impression.

According to Sofascore from his 19 Championship appearances this season, Woodburn has a 77% passing accuracy, a 40% dribble success rate, and has won 57% of all duels.

Ben Woodburn's 2023/24 Championship season - Sofascore Appearances 19 Minutes played 156 Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected goals 00.6 Expected assists 00.4 Touches per game 6.4 Passing accuracy 77% Dribble success 40% Duels won 57% Stats accurate as of 20th March 2024

Given that he's only made substitute appearances this season, totaling just 156 minutes, it's hard to fully judge a player from these stats, but a good end to the season would help put the player in the shop window for a summer move.

The next move for Woodburn is crucial as he looks to play regular football and live up to the expectations he set when he burst onto the scene as a youngster.