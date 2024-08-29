This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End are said to be planning a late transfer swoop for Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn.

Football Insider have reported on the news that the Lilywhites are pursuing the Boro academy graduate, as Paul Heckingbottom looks to add to the side he inherited earlier this month.

Boro boss Michael Carrick has since admitted there is ‘plenty of interest’ in the frontman before the transfer window comes to a close on Friday, with Championship rivals Millwall also said to be keen.

Preston North End warned against striking deal for Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn

Preston are one of a number of clubs considering a move for Coburn in the next 24hours, with Millwall also said to be in the running for the young striker.

At the age of 21, Coburn is still waiting for his big breakthrough in the Middlesbrough side, with just 11 starts for the side he emerged through the academy system at.

A promising stint at Bristol Rovers in the 22/23 campaign saw him net 10 times in 35 appearances, with a further five in 21 matches for Boro in the previous Championship campaign.

Coburn is yet to completely catch fire in what are still the early stages of his career, and as a result, ​​​​​​​Football League World’s Preston North End fan pundit Darren Watson believes this is a signing his club don’t need to pursue at this moment in time.

Darren told FLW: “In the 2022/23 season he scored 10 in 35 appearances for Bristol Rovers, but I’ve been chatting to Middlesbrough fans on X who have been saying they haven’t been impressed by him so far this season.

“Just this season alone, in the cup, he has scored two and assisted one, and hasn’t scored in the league.

Josh Coburn's Senior Career - All Comps Apps Goals Middlesbrough 56 12 Bristol Rovers (Loan) 40 10 Total 96 22 All stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 29/08/24)

“Personally, if I was the one making the decisions I would not make a move for him.

“He is not one of those names where you think that he’s a prolific goal scorer and we need to bring him in, and I can’t see many clubs fighting for his signature.”

"It is a bit of a strange one, but if it is Paul Heckingbottom that wants this player in, he’s got competition in the squad alongside Milutin Osmajić, who scored a hat-trick in the cup the other night.

“There’s Emil Riis as well and Will Keane, so if he brings him in maybe it is just more competition, and will maybe get the strikers that are already there working a bit harder.

“I can’t really see us going for this player, and if we do I can’t really see why we are.

“He’s not a player that has stood out for me this season, or last season as well.”

Will Keane development means that Josh Coburn is not likely needed at Preston North End

With interest in Coburn coming to the fore, North End fans would be worried about the future of one of their existing strikers, with Will Keane a name that has been linked with a move in the past few days.

Both West Bromwich Albion and Wrexham are said to have tabled offers for the front-man, but since then, the ex-Man United forward has signed a new contract at Deepdale until the summer of 2026.

That gives Heckingbottom the 31-year-old, as well as Emil Riis and the aforementioned Osmajic, who is thirsty for goals after his triple salvo against Harrogate earlier in the week, and Layton Stewart is also knocking around still, although he could potentially head out on loan.

If that were to happen though, then it's still likely that another striker isn't needed, given the PNE boss also seems to see Sam Greenwood as a player who can operate in the deeper striker position like Keane, which he did to good effect in midweek.

Coburn of course has potential, but North End perhaps aren't the right club for him at this moment in time.