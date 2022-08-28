Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe makes Emil Riis claim amid Middlesbrough transfer speculation

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has revealed that he will sit down with striker Emil Riis on Monday to quiz him about his goalless start to the season, suggesting that transfer interest from Middlesbrough may have potentially caused him to lose focus.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of an enquiry from PNE’s Championship rivals Boro earlier in the month, as first reported by Football League World.

It doesn’t appear that the initial contact has been firmed up with an offer, but since news broke of the Teessiders being keen on the Dane, Riis has started on the bench for all three league games, as well as in the match prior against Luton Town.

As well as the rest of his team-mates in league action this season, Riis has been goal-shy, not scoring in any of his six outings, as well as both appearances in the Carabao Cup as well.

That could potentially be down to Boro’s interest unsettling the forward, who netted 21 times in all competitions last season, and Lowe is keen to get to the bottom of his struggles in-front of goal.

“I will have to sit down with him on Monday morning and discuss it,” Lowe said, per LancsLive.

“Even there, the chance he had he could just square and then maybe we find ourselves one-nil up.

“It might be in his head that he needs to get back scoring but it can’t be done selfishly, it has to be for the team.

“I will sit down with him on Monday to discuss where we need to get him to.

“It might be the speculation affecting him – who knows? But we certainly need to get him back to the best Emil, yeah.”

The Verdict

Whilst he’s not the only one to lose his shooting boots since the start of the season, Riis is the only player that has been subject to transfer interest.

It would be natural for a player to lose focus when you’re being linked away for what would be a big-money move, but it will not have done Riis’ confidence any good either being dropped to the bench after just two matches of the season.

However, it’s not like Riis hasn’t had chances though in-front of goal, but he has been particularly wasteful in recent weeks when the ball has fallen to his feet.

PNE will probably be happy when the transfer window slams shut on September 1 – either so Riis can focus on getting back to his best or it will mean that Middlesbrough have made a swoop and North End can replenish their attacking options.