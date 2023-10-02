Scottish giants Rangers are looking for a new manager after they parted company with Mick Beale this past weekend after just over 10 months in charge at Ibrox.

The Beale experiment didn't work after the Gers plucked him from Queens Park Rangers last November, with a poor start to the 2023-24 campaign proving to be the Englishman's undoing.

Rangers are now looking for a new manager or head coach to take them forward, but could they look to the Championship once more for Beale's replacement?

According to a report from the Daily Record, the hierarchy at Ibrox have Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe high on their shortlist of managers to take charge.

Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove has apparently already been sounding out how much it would cost the club to take Lowe away from the Lilywhites, who currently sit third in the Championship table after going on an eight-match unbeaten run to start the 2023-24 season.

Lowe joined North End in December 2021, moving from then-League One side Plymouth Argyle and returning to the North West to take over from Frankie McAvoy at Deepdale.

The 45-year-old got PNE level on points with the play-off spots last season with five matches to go, only to fall away with just one point won from their final 15 available, but North End's good start to the current campaign has seemingly seen Rangers take notice.

What is Ryan Lowe's contract situation at Preston North End?

Since Lowe was appointed in December 2021, there has been no official news on what his contract status is as North End manager.

It has to be assumed that Lowe is on a 12-month rolling contract at Deepdale, much like Alex Neil was when he initially arrived in 2017.

And the fact he's not tied down for a number of years - at least from knowledge that is in the public domain - could mean the Lilywhites would not get as much compensation as they would like if Lowe would ever be poached.

Would Ryan Lowe be a good appointment for Rangers?

Lowe's managerial experience has come in League Two, One and the Championship, moving up the EFL to become a high-quality manager - although one with something still to prove and a lot to learn.

Unlike Beale though, who was primarily a coach and a right-hand man for much of his career, Lowe is more of a manager as opposed to the new style of 'head coach', and that is what Rangers could need.

He's never had experiences of the big European nights unlike some other potential candidates for the job, but Rangers may not be able to afford or attract a manager or head coach with plenty of experience in the top flight.

The fact that Lowe is a good friend of Steven Gerrard though - a man who had great success with Rangers for the time he was there - could make him a real live contender though, and the Gers would surely be able to afford whatever it would take to prise him away from Deepdale, and there's nothing to suggest he would be a bad appointment.