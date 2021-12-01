Preston North End man sends message amidst uncertainty over his future

Preston North End midfielder Josh Harrop has taken to Instagram to send a message to the supporters after failing to feature for the club so far this season.

The 25-year-old has failed to even be named in a Sky Bet Championship squad for any games this season and has also not featured in the Carabao Cup despite being eligible.

A former Manchester United academy product, Harrop spent half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town in League One in order to get some much needed game time under his belt but has since been seemingly frozen out after returning to Deepdale over the summer.

Frankie McAvoy previously suggested that there are other players that are ahead of Harrop in the pecking order for the number 10 position at the club, thus casting the 25-year-old’s long term future into further doubt.

Now Harrop has taken to social media to send the following message about his current situation with the Lancashire outfit:

“Frustrating time out injured working hard each day to get back fit and back to what I love doing most.”

Harrop previously signed a new deal with the Lilywhites prior to his temporary switch to Ipswich and is under contract with North End until the summer of 2023.

The midfielder did feature for his side in pre-season but since then his campaign hasn’t got going after he picked up an injury that seems to have kept him out of action ever since.

In short it has been some fall from grace for a player that was once considered to be a great prospect that Preston had acquired after they brought him in back in 2017 on a free transfer from Man United.

Almost 100 appearances and 13 goals later and it appears that Harrop’s time with the Lancashire side is coming to a slow but abrupt end.