Preston North End man makes major career decision

Preston North End goalkeeper Declan Rudd has announced his retirement from football due to a persistent knee injury.

A graduate of Norwich’s academy, Rudd made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries, while enjoying two spells on loan with Preston in 2013 and 2014.

After a temporary stint with Charlton during the 2016/17 campaign, making 40 appearances for the Addicks, before returning to Preston on a permanent basis in the summer of 2017.

Rudd would then spend the rest of his career at Deepdale, and across his three spells with the club, the goalkeeper made a total of 196 appearances for North End.

However, the 31-year-old has found game time hard to come by in the past year-and-a-half due to a knee problem, that he has had several operations in an attempt to fix.

Ultimately though, those issues have now forced Rudd to call time on his playing career, after it became apparent that he will no longer be able to play.

Speaking to Preston’s official website about his decision to retire from playing, Rudd said: “I’ve known for a while now so I’ve had a bit of time to let it sink in, but I wouldn’t say I’ve quite come to terms with it.

“It’s a big thing that was always a possibility but one I hoped wouldn’t happen. Everybody wants to finish on their terms and I thought that I still had my best playing days to come, but unfortunately it’s stopped too early.

“The worst thing is I haven’t had the chance to say bye to the players, the staff or the fans yet, so it’ll be nice to get back to Deepdale.

“The last time I played at Deepdale was for the Liverpool game in a full house, so it’s not a bad game to have as your last appearance, but it’ll be nice to go back there to thank everyone because they’ve all been brilliant with me, the fans especially.

“Everyone always stuck by me, so that’s why I wanted to come back five or six years ago, because it just felt like a club I belonged at.”

Preston currently sit 14th in the Championship table, ten points adrift of the play-off places ahead of their clash with local rivals Blackpool on Tuesday night at Deepdale, a game in which Rudd will be presented to the Preston crowd, to give them a chance to pay tribute to the goalkeeper.

The Verdict

You can’t help but feel sorry for Rudd in the wake of this announcement.

At 31-years-old, he should have plenty of time remaining in his career, particularly as a goalkeeper, but in his case it seems sadly that is not to be.

That will be hugely frustrating for the former England youth international, who may feel he had more to achieve before he hung up his gloves.

Even so, Rudd must make sure his health comes first, giving he will have a lot longer out of the game, than he would have done even if he had continued, and he can still be proud of what has been a very good career at a very high level of the game.