Preston North End make fresh transfer approach for Aston Villa man

Preston North End have made another approach to take Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer on another loan deal, but they have been knocked back by the Premier League outfit, the Lancashire Post have reported.

The 20-year-old had a successful stint at Deepdale in the second half of the 2021-22 season, scoring seven Championship goals for the Lilywhites, including the winning strike in a 1-0 win over bitter rivals Blackpool.

Archer then became an England under-21 international over the summer and after being assessed by Villa boss Steven Gerrard in pre-season, the youngster was told he would be remaining at the Midlands club to be a part of their first-team squad.

However, Gerrard has since this past weekend hinted that Archer could head out on loan again before the end of the transfer window on September 1 should his club sign a new attacker, with Ismaila Sarr linked from Watford and Archer rumoured to be potentially heading to Vicarage Road temporarily in exchange.

Since then though, a potential move for Sarr has broken down, and in-turn that looks to have strengthened the need for Gerrard to keep Archer around for now.

North End have tried their luck with another enquiry for Archer since Gerrard’s quotes about the striker’s future became public, but they have since been knocked back by Villa and it’s unclear as to whether Archer’s short-term future lies at his current club or elsewhere.

The Verdict

With North End’s quite clear and obvious lack of goalscoring touch so far this season in the league, a return for Archer would be quite simply the perfect addition.

However, it appears that the forward’s future rests solely in the hands of Villa getting their hands on another forward, and from the developments of the Sarr saga then that doesn’t look to be imminently close.

Archer however has not come off the bench in Villa’s last two Premier League fixtures, so it would appear to be a waste keeping him rooted to a substitute spot when he could be playing regular games.

PNE though may have to wait until deadline day to see if they can definitely bring Archer back to Deepdale, but Villa may decide another club are better suited for him in the second tier – that though would be heartbreaking for some North End supporters to see.