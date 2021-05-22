Preston North End make moves for trio ahead of summer transfer window

Key Preston North End figure Peter Ridsdale has confirmed that moves have been made to try and bring back Daniel Iversen, Sepp van den Berg and Liam Lindsay following their loan moves last season.

The Lilywhites brought seven players in on loan in the January transfer window in an attempt to bolster their squad, which included the aforementioned trio.

Iversen played every league game for PNE after arriving to replace the injured Declan Rudd, wowing North End fans with his shot-stopping abilities and he was in the running for the club’s Player of the Year award after playing just 23 times.

Van den Berg came in from Liverpool following the then-Premier League champions’ acquisition of Ben Davies, and despite playing in an unfamiliar role of right-back for the majority of his 16 PNE outings, the Dutch teenager impressed.

Lindsay meanwhile played 13 times and scored twice for North End, and was especially a rock at the back during the club’s last four games of the season in which they won every single one, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

The Scottish centre-back could return on a permanent basis as he seems to be completely out of favour at Stoke City, whilst loan returns look more likely for Van den Berg and Iversen if those deals are able to be done.

Ridsdale, who is the man in charge of the recruitment at Deepdale, has now revealed that talks have started to try and get the trio back but it seems to be very early days on that front.

“We have asked the question of Leicester, Liverpool and Stoke about the three lads,” Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post.

“It’s still early days for answers, two of them haven’t finished their season yet.

“Hopefully we’ll get a clearer picture soon and can then look at other positions.

“There are spaces to fill in the squad and we will work hard to do that.” The Verdict It would be very good business to bring both Iversen and Van den Berg back next season – it’s incredibly unlikely that permanent deals can be done there especially with the Danish stopper as he’s contracted to Leicester for another four years. The one that PNE fans will probably have a bit of a dilemma on is Lindsay – he has looked solid in some games but shaky in others and like all of North End’s other centre-backs he is not blessed with pace. At the age of 25 though Lindsay may have a little bit of room to develop as a player and if the club can get him for a fee in the region of £250,000 then it may not be bad business to bring him back at all instead of a younger type from League One.