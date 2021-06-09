Preston North End locked in talks to sign Premier League man as 28-y/o set for Deepdale exit

Preston North End are reportedly locked in talks with Leicester City about re-signing Daniel Iversen according to the Lancashire Post.

Iversen spent the 2020/21 season on loan with the Lilywhites, and it appears as though he’s made a good impression at Deepdale.

The goalkeeper made 23 appearances for the Championship side, and kept nine clean sheets, as Preston finished 13th in the second tier standings, in what was a frustrating season on the whole.

It is claimed by the Lancashire Post that Iversen’s potential arrival would see Connor Ripley’s time with the club come to an early conclusion.

Preston would have four first-team goalkeepers if Iversen was to arrive for a second spell at Deepdale, and it is reported that Ripley will depart this summer if the Leicester shot-stopper signed for the club.

Ripley has been with Preston since 2019, but has found regular first-team opportunities hard to come by in recent seasons, which is likely to mean he’s heading for the exit door.

He has made ten appearances for the Lancashire-based side, having previously been on the books with the likes of Middlesbrough and Accrington Stanley earlier in his career.

With the summer transfer window opening on Wednesday, Preston’s supporters will be hoping that their side can make the necessary additions to their squad, as they look to challenge for a top-six finish in the Championship next term.

Can you score full marks on this 21-question Preston North End quiz?

1 of 21 Preston were founded in what year? 1862 1870 1880 1890

The Verdict:

This would be a smart bit of business.

Iversen has really impressed me in between the posts in his loan spells in the Championship, and his loan spell with Preston was no different this term.

Therefore, it will be a no-brainer for North End to target him once again this summer, as they look to plan ahead for the new league campaign.

It’s no surprise to see Ripley seemingly heading for the exit door as well, as there simply wouldn’t be much of a point in keeping another goalkeeper at the club if Iversen was to arrive, as he’d be likely to start regularly for Preston next season.