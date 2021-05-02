Preston North End goalkeeper Daniel Iversen has suggested that he will sit down with his parent club Leicester City at the end of the campaign and assess his potential future.

Iversen has been an excellent signing by the Lilywhites since he arrived on loan from Leicester in the winter window. The keeper has managed to establish himself as arguably the club’s best performer since the turn of the year, and he has recorded nine clean sheets and averaged 2.7 saves per game in his 22 Championship appearances so far. (Stats sourced vis Sofascore)

The 23-year-old is facing an uncertain future in the summer when he heads back to Leicester, with him unlikely to be able to force his way into their starting line-up ahead of Kasper Schmeichel. Therefore, the keeper and the Foxes need to come to a decision on what is best for his long-term development and whether he should be allowed to make another loan move.

Quiz: Did Preston North End sign each of these 19 players on a free transfer or not?

1 of 19 Did Preston sign Neil Mellor on a free transfer? Yes No

Iversen, speaking to the Lancashire Evening Post, suggested that he has enjoyed his time on loan at Deepdale and revealed that he will have conversations with Leicester over his future in the summer.

He said: “It’s been going really well, I’ve enjoyed my time here. There are good people around the club, the staff and players are really good guys.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s difficult to say about my future, when the season is over we can talk about what happens.

“I have to talk to Leicester to see what they want, it’s not only my decision. After the season we will talk about it and we will have to wait and see.”

The Verdict:

Iversen is a player that Preston will surely be keen to keep hold of in the summer if they possibly can do. The keeper has been in excellent form for most of his loan spell and has added a real strong presence between the sticks. He is a quality shot-stopper and is also able to command his box well at times, which are qualities that have been needed for the Lilywhites.

The 23-year-old is heading towards the age now where he needs to be considering his long-term future. There does not seem to be any chance of him becoming Leicester’s number one option in the next year or so, and he needs to weigh up what he should do in the summer and if he needs another loan move.

There would likely be a lot of potential suitors for him if he were to be made available again by Leicester, but the fact he has insisted he has enjoyed his time at Deepdale could put them in the best place to re-sign him. The Lilywhites will need to have their eye on other targets though, in case he does not become available again.