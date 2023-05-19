Having finished in mid-table in the 2022-23 Championship season, Preston North End will be looking to break into the second tier play-offs for the first time since 2009 under Ryan Lowe.

There's work that needs to be done in the summer months though in terms of adding to Lowe's squad, with no fit and available strikers for one going into pre-season and uncertainty over the futures of all of the club's out of contract players.

And North End have now been linked to their first couple of new potential signings of the transfer window - Football Insider claimed that AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi was of interest and now LancsLive are suggesting that Rangers winger Scott Wright could be a potential addition at Deepdale this summer.

What is Scott Wright's contract situation at Rangers?

A February 2021 signing for the Gers from Aberdeen, 25-year-old Wright is contracted at Ibrox until the summer of 2025, meaning he still has two years to go on his deal.

However, it has been reported that along with goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, Wright will be allowed to depart Rangers this summer or else he will slip down the pecking order and get no game-time under Michael Beale.

Wright has played 83 times for Rangers, scoring eight goals in that time, and whilst he has made 33 appearances in the 2022-23 season for the club, just eight of those have been starts, with no goals scored and two assists notched.

Would Scott Wright be a good signing for Preston North End?

Considering Wright is an out and out winger, it suggests that Ryan Lowe is going to have more than one system to work with next season as opposed to sticking with his tried and trusted 3-5-2.

Of course there's a chance that Wright could be converted into a speedy wing-back or utilised as an attacking midfielder, but Lowe has already hinted at wanting to be more flexible with his formations going forward and that is perhaps why Wright is being apparently targeted.

There must be a concern though with Wright's goal contributions record - yes, he's played in the Champions League for Rangers this season but he's also flattered to deceive at domestic level, and the Scottish Premiership is often a division that is maligned for its lack of quality throughout.

North End may be able to take a cheap punt on Wright due to his status at Rangers, but it's not exactly an ambitions target due to his lack of goal return for the Gers.