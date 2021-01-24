Preston North End lining up move for 23-year-old Premier League player

Preston North End are interested in bringing Burnley’s Jimmy Dunne in on loan in a bid to solve their centre-back issues, per The Sun.

The Lilywhites have been lacking depth in that area since German giant Patrick Bauer went down for the rest of the season with an achilles injury, leaving Alex Neil with just Paul Huntington, Jordan Storey, and Ben Davies.

To make matters even more complicated, Davies is out of contract at the end of the season and has rejected a club-record offer to remain at North End, and he could even leave before the end of the transfer window.

North End have been linked with Luton Town captain Sonny Bradley this month (per The Sun on Sunday, via LancsLive), who is left-footed and therefore would be more of a Davies replacement despite not being the same kind of player.

Dunne though is more in the Davies mould but right-footed, and if the 25-year-old decides to stay at Deepdale for the rest of the season and move into the summer as a free agent, then he could forge a strong partnership with the Burnley man.

The Clarets aren’t exactly blessed with depth at the back, but Dunne doesn’t seem to be in Sean Dyche’s plans right now, despite starting Burnley’s first two Premier League games this season.

The former Fleetwood, Hearts and Accrington loanee has been offered a new deal to stay at Turf Moor beyond this season per The Sun, but he clearly needs game-time right now and Preston could offer him just that.

The Verdict

Whilst Paul Huntington has been solid and dependable as ever for North End this season, Alex Neil has been searching for another option at the back and he may just have stumbled across the perfect one.

Dunne’s previous EFL loan spells have been in League One but he’s more than ready for the step up to regular Championship football, and such a move may give him a platform to move to a second-tier club permanently in the summer – perhaps even Preston.

It would make sense for all parties if Dunne were to sign on loan for the North West club – now Neil has a week left to make a move.