Preston North End were among the least busy clubs in the Championship when it came to summer transfers, with the Lancashire outfit adding just five players to their ranks during the off-season.

The Lilywhites were most active in the loan market, with Josh Bowler joining from Nottingham Forest, Kaine Kesler-Hayden from Aston Villa, and Sam Greenwood making the move from Leeds United.

Stefan Teitur Thordarson and Jeppe Okkels were the only permanent deals to get over the line at Deepdale since May, while Ryan Lowe left his post last month to be replaced by Paul Heckingbottom.

What North End would do for a player or two from their past to add to their quality for the season ahead, and we spoke to Football League World’s fan pundit Darren Watson about what stars of yesteryear would be shoe-ins in this day and age.

Preston North End would love familiar faces to help at either end of the pitch

Preston have recorded just one victory from their opening four matches of the Championship season, with that solitary success coming in a 1-0 victory over Luton Town.

With just two goals in 360 minutes of league action, there is no hiding where the issues lays for Paul Heckingbottom at this moment in time, with the likes of Emil Riis, Will Keane and Brad Potts yet to find their groove in the 24/25 campaign.

Not that the Lancashire side have been helped out by issues at the other end of the pitch, with goalkeeper Freddie Woodman’s early performances a cause for concern for those looking on from the terraces.

With that in mind, Watson has two names in mind that could help improve performances from the start of the season, with thoughts turning towards loan stars of the past.

Football League World's North End fan pundit said: “I think there were a couple of players that we used to have on loan that would perfectly fit into our starting eleven.

“A couple of players spring to mind; first of all I think our goalkeeper area needs some competition and a bit of backing as well, so I think Daniel Iversen, who we used to have on loan, I think he would fit straight into the first-team and compete with Freddie Woodman for that number one spot.

Daniel Iversen Preston North End Championship stats (FBRef) Matches 69 Clean sheets 22 Goals conceded 81

“Cameron Archer as well, I think his attacking prowess was unbelievable when he used play for Preston North End.

“He would always drive forward with the ball, and he’s got a good shot on him as well and scored a few goals, especially that goal against Blackpool which is always appreciated.”

Iversen spent the second half of the 2020/21 campaign at Deepdale, before returning for the entirety of the following campaign, keeping 22 clean sheets in his 69 league appearances over that time.

With his incredible reflexes and commandment of his penalty area, the Dane was a popular man during his time in the north-west, and would be warmly welcomed back to the area if he were to ever leave Premier League Leicester City.

Archer also had an eye-catching stint in the Championship back in 21/22, with seven goals in 20 matches seeing him make an immediate name for himself after a first loan move to the Football League.

After a debut goal against West Bromwich Albion, the match-winning goal against local rivals Blackpool - as Watson mentioned - will always live long in the memory of Lilywhites fans, as he etched his place into the club’s folklore.

Liam Millar effect could have been more effective under Paul Heckingbottom

Liam Millar had a resounding time at Deepdale last season, with his ten goal contributions across the season helping to establish himself as a top player at Championship level.

After netting on his first start for the club against Plymouth Argyle, the Canadian international continued to impress going forward, despite being utilised in a wing-back role by former boss Lowe.

With Heckingbottom now in charge, Watson believes the new chief would have found a more welcoming position for the former Liverpool man, had he not joined a Championship rival over the summer.

He said: “Liam Millar would fit perfectly into our starting XI now, he was on loan for us last season and he fitted perfectly into our team.

“He tore some teams apart, scored a few goals for us and won games for us. I really liked Liam Millar, but he obviously didn’t like the style of play under Ryan Lowe and the position he was playing in.

“I was devastated when Hull signed him, I think they have an absolute bargain of a player. I would have him back tomorrow if I could in the starting eleven, and with the style that Paul Heckingbottom likes to play there is a position for him.

“It’s just a shame that he is a Hull City player now.”