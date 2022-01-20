Preston North End leading transfer race for Aston Villa player

Plenty of EFL teams have been linked with a deal to sign Cameron Archer this month but it appears as though Preston North End are leading the pack, as reported by LancsLive.

The Lilywhites are eager to add another striker to their ranks, with the club short of some other options upfront. One name that has been linked is that of Archer, with the player currently plying his trade at Aston Villa.

He is highly-regarded by Steven Gerrard and those at the Premier League side but he doesn’t look like getting gametime with the club anytime soon – and therefore a move away until the end of the season could benefit both Villa and the player himself.

It has led to plenty of interest in his services but it appears to be PNE who are the frontrunners to sign him. As reported by LancsLive, the player himself is believed to be eager to move to Deepdale and that means a deal could soon be done to let him play his football in the Championship for the remainder of the campaign.

North End have yet to sign a player this month, so Archer could be the first through the door at the club. He certainly looks an exciting prospect for them to add if they can seal a deal for him too, with the 20-year-old lighting up the field in his showings for Villa’s academy side.

He’s managed to get on the field for his current club in the Premier League too, making three appearances so far this season. However, those showings have only added up to a total of 27 minutes of action – and he could get a lot more if he seals a deal to Preston.

The Verdict

The Lilywhites signing Archer on loan could be a great move for both clubs and the player himself. He is valued highly by Steven Gerrard but if he can’t promise him regular action, then there is no point him sitting on the bench.

At Preston, he could most definitely get more action, with the side desperate to try and add another forward before the window is done. He might not get starts with the side right away but if he impresses, then he could certainly get much more competitive action than he would manage at Aston Villa.

The player himself could see his development come on leaps and bounds if he can bag a move and get more regular action. He seems determined to play in more competitive fixtures and this would be the perfect opportunity to do so.

It seems like a good move for all involved then – and the only thing left to do, if the player wants a move, is for the two clubs to try and come to some kind of arrangement.