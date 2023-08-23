With just over a week to go until the transfer window slams shut for EFL clubs, Preston North End are a side that still need to conduct some incoming business.

The Lilywhites have taken seven points out of a possible nine from their first three league encounters of the 2023-24 season, but their matchday squads are still littered with unproven teenage players due to injuries among their first-teamers.

Ryan Lowe is in desperate need of reinforcements by the September 1 deadline - let's take a look at the latest transfer speculation coming out of Deepdale...

PNE's transfer plans emerge

The Lancashire Post have clarified Lowe's transfer ambitions as we approach the final week of the transfer window, and the priority they have outlined is pretty obvious.

North End's priority is that of landing a striker, with their top target of course being Tom Cannon following his eight goals for the club on loan from Everton last season.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche stated last week that a decision has not yet been made on Cannon's future having just recovered from a hamstring niggle, but the fact he has not been utilised from the bench yet in the Premier League when they have needed goals suggests that there isn't a short-term future for him at Goodison Park.

Cannon has always been expected to return to PNE on loan, but Alan Nixon's latest update last week was that Everton had delayed his departure until they land a new striker.

Meanwhile, any bolstering of other positions will depend on the cost it takes to land a new striker, according to The Post.

Left wing-back is an area that Lowe has tried to strengthen to no avail, but the emergence of 17-year-old Kian Best has meant that it is no longer a desperation as it was a few weeks ago.

One player who has been absent from North End action since April is Ben Whiteman, who has been an important player for the club since his move from Doncaster Rovers two-and-a-half years ago.

Having ended the 2022-23 season injured though, Whiteman only underwent hernia surgery in early April and is yet to feature in the current campaign so far, although it shouldn't be long until he is back fit and raring to go.

The issue remains though that Whiteman has less than 12 months remaining on his contract at Deepdale, and whilst many fans would have liked the 27-year-old to sign extended terms by now so that he may not leave on a free next summer, Lowe has now revealed that a new deal is at the back of his mind when it comes to the former Sheffield United man.

"There are loads of contracted lads coming to their final year aren't there? It'll be a case of working hard and earning a new contract," Lowe said on Whiteman's situation.

"Ben is not thinking about that now; nor am I. Ben's motive is to get fit and get back into the team. Once he does that, everything takes care of itself. I am a big believer that everything happens for a reason."

German attacker linked with Deepdale switch

In somewhat surprising news to end the weekend just gone, North End were linked with another attacking option should the Tom Cannon deal not go ahead.

Per Football Insider, the Lilywhites were linked along with Blackburn Rovers and QPR with Hertha Berlin's 20-year-old forward Derry Scherhant.

Scherhant played 10 times in the Bundesliga last year for Hertha as they were relegated from the top flight, and he scored once in a 4-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach, splitting his time in the first-team and youth setup between the positions of left winger and centre-forward.