Preston North End latest news: Olosunde injury, interest in Leeds striker and Hughes on Luton

Preston North End have had a busy week both in terms of matches, playing two against Blackpool and Liverpool, and in terms of off-field news as well.

The club have been struggling in the Championship so far this season and with another loss in the league again last week, some are beginning to question where there needs to be a change in management from Frankie McAvoy.

However, that isn’t the only talking point this week, as there have been several news pieces surrounding the Lilywhites this week.

Quiz: Did these 25 Preston North End transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 David Nugent was signed for Preston from Northampton Town – True or false? True False

Matthew Olosunde suffers ANOTHER injury

Bad news for PNE fans who wanted to perhaps see Matthew Olosunde thrown into this week’s Luton Town game, as Frankie McAvoy told LancsLive that the defender suffered a hamstring injury that means he will miss the next seven days of action.

The player has only just gotten himself back to match fitness and managed to get some minutes under his belt in midweek for North End’s central league reserve side. However, any hopes of a spot on the bench or even a starting place this week have now been hampered, with the news he will remain on the sidelines for another week.

Olosunde will be desperate to get into the thick of competitive action with Preston – and, if he has to wait another seven days to ensure he is back up to full fitness, it will be worth it if he can then play on a more regular basis for the side.

North End missed out on Joe Gelhardt over summer

In terms of transfer news for PNE, there has been a report from The Athletic that claims the club attempted to try and bring Leeds attacker Joe Gelhardt in on loan but the approach was rejected.

North End were on the hunt for a striker to bolster their attacking options and it appears that one of their targets was the young Premier League man but, even though the deal was only on a short-term basis, Leeds denied this approach.

PNE were joined in their interest by Stoke but they too were rebuffed by the first tier outfit. Instead, the Lilywhites ended up bringing in Cardiff attacker Josh Murphy.

Andrews Hughes on the Luton game

Andrew Hughes has been a staple in the Preston side so far this campaign, featuring as a centre-back rather than in his preferred left-back position this season.

The defender though has acknowledged that his side need to start winning league games and after North End’s loss to Blackpool last week, the former Peterborough man has claimed to the Lancashire Evening Post that the club ‘need to win the game’ and that draws are ‘no good to them at the moment.’

The side then will be hoping to try and finally get a win on the board this weekend – or they could end up falling further down the league table.