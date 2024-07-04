It has so far been something of a quiet start to the summer transfer window for Preston North End.

A return of just four points from their final eight games of last season ended Ryan Lowe's side's hopes of claiming a Championship play-off, as they were forced to settle for a tenth place finish.

It will therefore, be intriguing to see if they can put together a squad capable of going one better, with the business they do in the market.

However, the club have so far not made a signing since the window opened at the start of last month.

Despite that, things do seem to be happening around Deepdale as the club look to get deals done. So here is a look at the latest news to have emerged from Preston North End in the past few days.

Ex-Burnley midfielder Jack Cork targeted

One player who appears to have emerged as a potential target for the Lilywhites this summer, is Jack Cork.

The midfielder is now a free agent, having left Burnley at the end of last season, following the expiration of his contract with the club. Across two spells at Turf Moor, the 35-year-old made 267 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists.

It now seems as though he may not be going far after his departure from the Clarets, with reports from Football Insider claiming that Preston are keen to sign Cork this summer, in a deal that would keep him in Lancashire.

Adam Phillips approach made to Barnsley

Another midfielder who looks as though he could be on the agenda for Lowe's side this summer is Adam Phillips, who is currently on the books at Barnsley.

The 26-year-old joined the Tykes from Burnley - who he never made a first-team appearance for - back in the summer of 2022, and has since gone on to make 91 appearances for the club, scoring 22 goals and providing 15 assists in that time.

It has been reported by The Lancashire Post that North End have made contact with the League One side to enquire about the availability of the 26-year-old this summer.

It is thought that Preston are keen to strengthen their midfield options this summer. However, there are still two years remaining on Phillips' contract at Oakwell, with the option to extend by a further 12 months, ensuring that Barnsley will be in a strong position to respond to any offers in the window.

North End might have an advantage in any pursuit of Phillips though as he is a boyhood PNE fan, having been born and grown up in the nearby town of Garstang.

Adam Phillips senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Cambridge United 4 0 0 Hamilton Academical 2 0 0 Morecambe 86 21 18 Accrington Stanley 22 2 0 Barnsley 91 22 15 Stats Correct As Of July 3, 2024

Preston North End confirm Lewis Leigh sale

Whilst the departure of club captain Alan Browne, who has turned down a new three-year deal to extend his Deepdale stay, has grabbed the headlines this week, another exit that has gone under the radar is that of Lewis Leigh.

The Preston-born midfielder has been at the club since the age of 14, when he left Liverpool's academy to join his boyhood club, and in 2021 he was wanted by both West Ham United and Everton.

However, life as a professional for the 20-year-old hasn't gone quite as he would have hoped, and after just four first-team appearances under Ryan Lowe, Leigh has moved on after turning down a new contract.

Having spent time on loan at National League side Bromley and then League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra, Leigh has re-joined the former, who are newcomers to the fourth tier of English football having won promotion through last season's play-offs.

Despite being out of contract, PNE were owed compensation due to Leigh's age, but a settlement has been agreed, which includes a sell-on clause, to send Leigh down south and to the club that Freddie Woodman's father, Andy, manages.